Islanders vs. Rangers [Game #78]: Having an old friend for dinner

When the 2023-24 schedule came out, along with the silly outdoor game that always has to be a Rangers road game, many remarked how dull it was to not meet the Redpants in the first half of the season — and 531 days between meetings at Belmont — but that was tempered by the potential stakes of two meetings in the seasons final weeks.

What if those games really matter for both teams?!

Woof.

Tonight on Long Island and Saturday afternoon on Short Island (home of the Smurfs and their blue-red getup) sure matter, alright. But for the Dolanites, it’s to potentially clinch a division title, conference title and even the President’s Trophy, all of which will be deemed inherently illegitimate if claimed. Whereas for the Isles, the games matter in the effort to extend a yo-yo, mangy dog of a season to potentially reach a playoff spot and first-round matchup with one nemesis or other.

First Islanders Goal picks go here. Tears go in this, which doubles as our game thread. (Sorry for the late post...technical snafu!)

Islanders News

Game Preview: Yes yes, but the Isles are hot! Winners of four in a row. Tremble in fear, all ye who visit. [Isles]

As promised, Mike and Dan digest the latest swings of the roller coaster in the latest Islanders Anxiety podcast. There’s also a side of Master Leaf Theatre (because Toronto media can’t help itself), where the much-crucified Ryan Reaves is suddenly an essential player. [Isles]

Semyon Varlamov will get the nod tonight. [Newsday | THN | AMNY]

The Islanders enter tonight in third place but their playoff spot is far from secure, in case you were born this week. [Post]

Taranna did the Isles a mini-favor last night. [THN]

Prospect Report: Isaiah George and Justin Gill are humming along in the CHL playoffs. [Isles]

(Yester)day in Isles History: Where were you When? The Dubie pokecheck. (And two big Richard Park goals, too.) [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s two NHL scores included the Penguins equalizing in the third to secure a regulation point but falling in OT to Toronto. (This was a particularly delicious moment for Taranna Haters of Kyle Dubas, as cameras immediately turned to him and Jason Spezza reacting in the skyboxes.)