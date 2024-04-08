Islanders News: Still in shock, and prepared to be punched again

On the 285-episodes-and-counting Islanders Anxiety podcast, Mike often refers to that periodic condition in Islanders fandom where something good that happened provides a brief stint of joy before immediately “waiting for the other shoe to drop.” It’s hard not to be in that state right now, with how they’ve gone up and down all season, yanked us around, and now surprisingly won four in a row of a busy week to jump up to third in the Metro.

(I don’t even want to get into the absolute dread of, if they make the playoffs, who their two most likely foes will be. One Step of Dread at a time here.)

But as Mike said in the episode recorded last night (and posting here later this morning): At least now we can enjoy these two days between games before that shoe-dropping fears kick in again.

With the off day — and may you enjoy the solar eclipse today, if you are positioned so fortunately — there was not much additional news heading into the week, so you can check yesterday’s bits for the weekend wraps. But here are some scraps and scoreboard updates.

Islanders News

The Isles defense and goaltending is playoff caliber — er, at least over the past week, anyway. [Newsday]

What a crazy final couple weeks we have, with the standings looking like this:

There are only two games in the NHL tonight, but one of them is the Penguins in Toronto.

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s wild card-relevant scores included the Wings winning in regulation over the Sabres, and the Capitals getting one regulation point before falling to the Capitals in OT.