Islanders Anxiety - Episode 285 - Stressful to the Very End

Mike and Dan try to make sense of the Islanders’ recent turnaround, that saw them win four straight and vault into third place in the Metro Division.

What seemed like a lost cause suddenly became an uplifting triumph, sometimes within the same game. Wins over the Flyers, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets and, most improbably, the Predators included many of the team’s bad habits, but also showed they’re still capable of grinding out two points and can overcome certain demons when they want to.

We also take a moment to give Barry Trotz our own version of a standing ovation as he returns to UBS Arena for the first time since his firing two summers ago.

In the second half, we look at another big week against teams the Islanders have yet to beat this season and pay tribute to the longevity and revival of Cal Clutterbuck, as well as minting a new double edition of Master Leaf Theatre about a most important Leaf (1:04:16 to 1:17:18).

REFERENCES

You said it, Palms:

Quote of the night from Kyle Palmieri: "We've kind of gotten kicked in the nuts a few times this year. So I think for us, we're gonna fight and claw our way." — Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) April 7, 2024

Yeah, this is gonna be a stressful couple of weeks:

Deserved day off for #Isles today after 4 wins in a 6-day span.



Tough final 5-game stretch vs. #NYR (2x), #Canadiens, #Pens, #NJDevils



Isles a combined 1-7-2 vs. those teams w/no regulation W.

Rangers: 0-1-1

Habs: 0-2-0

Pens: 1-2-0

Devils: 0-2-1



But are these different Isles? — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 7, 2024

Former #Isles Head Coach Barry Trotz is welcomed back to The Island and to UBS Arena by The Islanders and #Islesnation @NYIslanders | @AlanFuehring | @91Butch pic.twitter.com/fbSaLbSfuW — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) April 7, 2024

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey for t-shirts, hoodies and jerseys with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour and The Island merch which benefit dementia research. Use the code ANXIETY20 to save 20% off an order of two items.

The Pinot Project has a Rosé, a Pinot Grigio and a Wine Enthusiast Best Buy Pinot Noir, all under $15 a bottle. Available at local wine stores and UBS Arena.

The fine folks at FOCO have two new Islanders bobbleheads commemorating the Stadium Series game at Met Life Stadium. Order your Ilya Sorokin or Sparky The Dragon bobblehead today at FOCO dot com. These are limited to 124 pieces so act now.

Islanders Anxiety podcasts are part of the Fans First Sports Network (@FansFirstSN).

Theme song: “Morning Haze” by Family Dinner. Hear more of their music on Bandcamp and on Spotify.

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety, Weird Islanders: The Podcast! and all of our podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. Leave us a five star review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

All Islanders Anxiety podcasts are available on: