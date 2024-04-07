Islanders News: Destiny under control after Trotz visit

The New York Islanders played four games in six nights this week, including one huge road game against a team they had been chasing and one home game against an opponent they hadn’t beaten in their last ten tries and hadn’t beaten at home since Doug Weight was the coach.

They won all four of them. Eight large points. They got a good amount of help on the scoreboard and took advantage of it. They now have a two-point lead for third in the Metro and are three points ahead of ninth place. There is plenty of work still to be done and scoreboards to watch, but if you’re a bubble team, you want to be where the Islanders currently are.

The Detroit Red Wings host the Buffalo Sabres this afternoon, and the Washington Capitals host the Ottawa Senators tonight. And then the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night. But no matter what happens over the next few days, the Islanders will still be in third place when the puck drops on Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. That’s a nice place to be.

The number moves by 1 if DET or WSH lose in any way.

Moves by 2 if DET and WSH lose in regulation.



T# moves by 1 if WSH and DET win.



One of the numbers will move today. — Isles Magic Number is 10 (T: 13) (@IsleMagicNumber) April 7, 2024

Islanders News

About last night:

There is no way you entered this week expecting the New York Islanders would win four straight games, capped by a 41-save shutout of their western nemesis Nashville Predators, leaving the Isles in playoff position and in control of their own destiny. Dominik, LHH

He’s right, you know.

Semyon Varlamov got a well-earned shutout making 41 saves. [NHL]

And he was “outstanding” in the process, according to Patrick Roy. Also, the top line was strong. [3 Takeaways]

It was a throwback win, a Barry Trotz-like performance with their old bench boss in town. [The Athletic]

A playoff-like win to help solidify their playoff chances. [NY Post]

It was the team’s fifth shutout this season, but their first since November. [NYI Skinny]

About last night (the Barry Trotz corner):

Barry Trotz returned to Long Island for the first time since he was let go a couple of years ago, and he has a lot of fond memories. [NHL] He got a nice tribute video, too. [Newsday]

He was hoping for a quiet, low-key return. But sorry buddy, we love ya too much for that. [Newsday]

And how could we not? He was the engineer of the Islanders’ most successful seasons outside of the dynasty years—easily the most successful group of Islanders my generation has seen. [amNY]

My man spoke to the media for 45 minutes. Barry Trotz, baby. [NY Post]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores include the Penguins blowing a 4-1 lead in the third period but recovering to beat the Lightning in regulation, and the Blue Jackets riding six goals by defensemen to a 6-2 domination of the Flyers, which was also Philly’s seventh straight loss.