Islanders 2 (EN), Predators 0: What is this sorcery?

There is no way you entered this week expecting the New York Islanders would win four straight games, capped by a 41-save shutout of their western nemesis Nashville Predators, leaving the Isles in playoff position and in control of their own destiny.

Yet here we are. Semyon Varlamov stopped 41 shots, the Isles skaters blocked 33 more — tribute to Barry Trotz, that? — and the Isles made Noah Dobson’s goal halfway through the game stand up for a 2-0 win over Nashville. They even got the all-too-rare empty net goal, courtesy of Kyle Palmieri with 1:19 left in regulation, providing unfamiliar breathing room for the game’s final minute.

Even better, the out-of-town scoreboard broke at least partly their way, as the Flyers lost in regulation, though the Penguins beat the Lightning to put themselves in the second wild card slot and increase the likelihood that the final game of the season will matter very much to both.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

2 GAMES IN A ROW WITH A GOAL FOR DOBSON pic.twitter.com/yayU1W5VbU — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 7, 2024

Random Notes

The Isles have been disciplined lately but they were in the box three times in the second half of the game, once after getting hemmed in their own zone and once taking a penalty (Brock Nelson) in the offensive zone. But the PK held, with help from Varlamov.

The power play, however, generated nothing in its only chance. That came soon after Noah Dobson’s goal and was a great chance to make the lead 2-0, if only they’d created something.

Crazy to see Anthony Beauvillier in yet another uniform. (That trade was a lose-lose, right?) Beau has a couple points in 10 games with the Preds. Bo Horvat has 32 goals this season.

And cool to see Noah Dobson with big goals in consecutive games after a bit of a dry spell.

Varlamov’s late-season MVP stint continues. It was his third shutout of the season.

Patrick Roy had a fun quote about putting the always smart and not-offensively-obtuse Casey Cizikas with Bo Horvat and Mat Barzal: “I feel like I should have done it before. ... I looked at what a guy like Esa Tikkanen did for Gretzky and Kurri… Sometimes having someone that plays with energy, fast and well, defensively makes that line even better.”

It’s hard to exaggerate how surprising this week was. Four games in six nights. Four wins. Vaulting back into a playoff spot. Sure, of course we expect them to now choke it away in the most deflating way possible, but this week was fun!

Up Next

The Isles play next on Tuesday at home vs. the Rangers, one of two against the Smurfs in their final five games. The others are a visit by the Canadiens, a trip to Newark to face the Devils and a season-ending meeting with the Penguins on Long Island.

Basically, there is now a 0% chance that the Islanders won’t have a really pivotal, make-or-break game against a hated rival. And perhaps two or three.