Islanders vs. Predators: Do it for (to) Barry [Game #77 thread]

The Islanders could really use this one.

Dominik
Nashville Predators v New York Islanders
Focus.


The New York Islanders are long overdue to get some points from the Nashville Predators, and taking two tonight would be a nice dessert after results all went the Isles’ way Friday night.

The Penguins are also now crowding the picture, having beaten the Lightning earlier this afternoon.

So in Barry Trotz’s welcome and beloved return to Long Island, maybe channel the discipline and focus that once marked this team under his direction?

The Preds also have something to play for, though it would be a massive collapse for them to miss the playoffs at this point. But they can still secure the first rather than the second wild card as they vie with Los Angeles.

This is our game thread. Hope it ends on a high note!

