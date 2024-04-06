Islanders Gameday News: In the driver’s seat, Isles need to break curse against Preds

Last night was a good one on the scoreboard, folks. All three of the Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, and Washington Capitals all lost in regulation. I was keeping tabs on all three scores and then an eye on the games themselves after we got back from drinks—three hockey games on one 13-inch laptop screen—and I watched the Red Wings and Capitals both blow leads to lose in regulation. Washington led 2-0 and gave up the game-winner with less than two minutes left.

The New York Islanders are now third in the Metro, a point better than Detroit and Washington and even in points with the Flyers, but have played one fewer game. Their magic number is 12, and their tragic number is 14. They’re in the driver’s seat. They need to take advantage, though, and that starts with breaking the curse against the Nashville Predators.

#Isles got all the help they could ask for last night.



Now all they have to do is get two points off a Nashville team they haven't beaten in the last 10 meetings (0-8-2) and haven't beaten on Long Island in nine years.



Easy. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) April 6, 2024

Barry Trotz returns to Long Island for the first time since he was fired nearly two years ago, so there should be plenty of emotion. Maybe he’ll come speak to their locker room like he did to the Capitals when they came to visit Long Island the first time and he got his Cup ring. But the Islanders shouldn’t even need that kind of stimulus to be amped up for this game. The wide-open lane to the playoffs should do that.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game, the last third jersey night of the Adidas era; interesting to see if anything changes (besides the quality, to much worse) with the switch to Fanatics.

It’s also First Responders Night. Yeah for the firemen! [Islanders]

The Islanders have a tough stretch in their final six games, starting tonight. But playoff teams can get up for these games and win them, and they say they’re ready for them. [NY Post]

There aren’t any benefits to the Islanders missing the playoffs, so we might as well root for them to make it, even if we don’t like their chances in the dance. [THN]

Cal Clutterbuck exemplifies perseverance and dedication, and that’s why he was nominated for the Masterton. [Newsday] Though some have speculated he’d retire, he doesn’t seem to have any intention of doing that. I’m guessing he’ll be back next season. [NY Post]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the New York Rangers beating the Red Wings, the Buffalo Sabres beating the Flyers, and the Carolina Hurricanes getting a late power-play goal to complete the comeback in regulation. Thank you to all the rivals.