Islanders News: Earth shakes as Isles move into playoff spot

The New York Islanders have won three straight games and four of their last five contests. Combined with some help out of town, these wins have landed them back in a playoff spot at 83 points. And the very next morning, New York experiences an earthquake. That sounds about right.

Courtesy of the Washington Capitals’ regulation loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins (who all of a sudden have become a potential problem again), the Islanders’ two points vaunted them over the field as the Caps and Detroit Red Wings both sit at 82 points, though each with a game in hand on New York. The Isles are tied in points and even in games played with the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Metro Division, but the Flyers hold the regulation win tiebreaker—the exact situation winning in regulation on Monday night would have prevented, but I digress.

This race, if you can even call it that, has become tight again. Pittsburgh worked itself back in, and the Flyers and Capitals, once in pole position, have left the lane open again. The Islanders have a legitimate chance, but they do have a tough schedule. Maybe they can finally break the curse against the Nashville Predators tomorrow night. In the meantime, the Capitals, Red Wings, and Flyers (against the Buffalo Sabres, who aren’t completely dead) all play tonight. We’ll see if the Islanders wake up still in a playoff spot tomorrow morning.

Islanders News

About last night:

Taking care of business. [LHH]

A dominant effort where the score was closer than the game. [3 Takeaways]

It’s nice to be back in a playoff spot. [Newsday] They can taste it. [NY Post]

Pierre Engvall, Bo Horvat, Noah Dobson, and Kyle Palmieri (ENG) got the goals. [THN]

Dobson has struggled lately, especially offensively, so it was big for him to get the game-winner. [NY Post]

The Islanders either will be in a playoff spot before tomorrow’s game or will have a chance to move back into one. [NYI Skinny]

Onward:

Anders Lee has been a quietly important part of this streak. [THN]

Cal Clutterbuck is the Islanders’ Masterton Trophy nominee. [Islanders]

Casey Cizikas has always been a good penalty killer; now he’s showcasing some power play ability. [Islanders]

He has also been a good fit on the top line, although it helps that Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat are back together. [Newsday]

The power play scored last night, but they need to keep that going. [Newsday]

Stan Fischler wrote about his wonderful return to UBS Arena this week. [THN]

Happy birthday, Bo.

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins winning 4-1 in Washington. Outside the race, the Predators beat the St. Louis Blues to kill the Blues’ chances at the wild card, probably.