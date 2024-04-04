Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 2 (EN): Back in a playoff spot after a win in Columbus

The New York Islanders took care of business tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, sweeping the season series and picking up a necessary regulation win. They were able to take advantage of a somewhat-friendly result in the Pittsburgh-Washington game, popping into the second wildcard spot (albeit with an extra game played over Washington, and the result helped Pittsburgh, who’s not far behind the Isles either).

The power play picked up a goal, Noah Dobson got back on the scoresheet, Ilya Sorokin made some great saves in what really felt like a bounce back game from him, the Isles put up 41 shots and didn’t end up getting goalie’d by a guy with single-digit NHL games under his belt... it was a solid game by the Isles at exactly the time they need things to start clicking.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

First Period

The Isles went to the PP six minutes into the game when Justin Danforth was called for hooking. The second powerplay unit would be the ones to get things going, when Ryan Pulock’s shot was deflected by Pierre Engvall past Daniil Tarasov to make it 1-0.

Brock Nelson went to the box for slashing, and Dmitri Voronkov tied the game on that powerplay.

Then, Bo Horvat scored on a 2 on 1 after receiving a great pass from Mat Barzal to give the Isles the lead again.

Barzal Horvat.



You know the vibes. pic.twitter.com/PY8BKmnd2K — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 4, 2024

But Columbus would tie the game again a few minutes later, when Kirill Marchenko banked the puck in off Ilya Sorokin’s mask from the goal line.

Tarasov had to leave the game after taking a knee to the head from his own teammate, David Jiricek, and Jet Greaves came into the game in relief.

Second Period

The fourth line had a solid shift, forcing Greaves into a few saves early on.

After hitting his head after a hit, Anders Lee had to head to the room but he ultimately returned to the game for the third period.

Jake Bean was called for holding, giving the Isles a powerplay that Columbus was able to kill, despite some decent chances from the Islanders.

Kyle Palmieri nearly created his own chance right after the PP expired, but he was stopped by what looked like a penalty by his defender, leading to some angry reactions from the Isles bench and Palmieri himself.

Ultimately, the Islanders dominated the period, outshooting Columbus 14-6, but couldn’t get anything past Greaves.

Third Period

The Islanders were getting their chances early in the third and were eventually able to cash in when Noah Dobson put the puck off the post and in past Greaves to make it 3-2.

Dobson for the LEAD! pic.twitter.com/H1ueDvFqWA — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 5, 2024

Sorokin made a couple of good saves to keep things steady, and then Damon Severson took a hooking penalty. On that Isles PP, Alexandre Texier had a shorthanded chance that went wide, and Barzal and Dobson had some shots but Columbus was able to kill.

Sorokin saved a shot by Marchenko, who was having a solid game and seemed to be all over the offensive end, and Horvat put a shot off the crossbar.

Columbus pulled Greaves with a little over 3 minutes left, and Sorokin made another huge save on a Marchenko wraparound attempt.

But then the Islanders would pick up their third(!!) empty net goal of the year, when Kyle Palmieri scored, making it 4-2 and securing the win and the WC2 playoff spot (for now), thanks to the Penguins beating the Capitals 4-1.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, April 6th, back at UBS Arena. Barry Trotz will be back in town as Nashville’s GM, and that’s sure to add some sentimental value as the Isles seek another two points to keep hold of their playoff race positioning.