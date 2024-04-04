Islanders Gameday News: Gotta do it in Columbus

Over the years there have been some frustrating nights in Columbus, where the Blue Jackets have been a schedule should-win more often than not. With the Isles on the verge of temporarily putting themselves back in playoff position if they can get two points, tonight is one of those nights.

The Blue Jackets are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 62 points (though nowhere near as bad as the West’s three bottom-feeders), but they’ve won two in a row and have stunned some playoff aspirants.

Technically, if the Isles have to win X of their final seven games, it doesn’t really matter which specific ones they do (though the finale against Pittsburgh could end up being important for both). But with two tougher opponents next on the schedule, this one feels like they’ve gotta have it.

All that said, they’ve been yanking us up and down all year. A loss tonight would kill the season only for them to surprise and revive it Saturday.

Islanders News

Dynasty Isle Bob Bourne joins Talkin’ Isles and talks about choosing the Isles over MLB and the WHA, the ‘75 run that really put the Isles on the map, the awesome bonds of the team in the mid-’70s and more. [Isles]

The Isles still seek improvement for the power play. [Newsday]

Simon Holmstrom answered the call with a strong game in his return to the lineup. [Post]

The Islanders threw baby showers for military families, and two Shannons meet. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores were marked by the Devils and Rangers having a line brawl on the opening faceoff, resulting in ejections for four guys on each side.

The Smurfs made a statement with the brawl, and a comeback win over Jersey. [Post]

Travis Green was not impressed with Peter Laviolette jawing at him. (Remember, the context of all this is Matt Rempe taking out Devils in consecutive games with dirty hits and then turning away from offers to fight.) [Post]

Tonight’s schedule is marked by a “biggest game of the year” between the Capitals and the suddenly surging Penguins. [NHL]

The Kings’ persistent 1-3-1 system irritates opponents and can bore fans, but they don’t care about that. [Athletic]

Poor oft-suspended and “not that kind of player” Tom Wilson is bitter about his latest suspension. [TSN]

Heh. “Why Ryan Reaves must be in the Game 1 lineup.” [Sportsnet]

The Oilers were “immature” and got smoked by the Stars. [Sportsnet]

