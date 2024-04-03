Islanders News: Keeping the dream alive

The New York Islanders didn’t make it too comfortable, but they squeezed out a regulation win and two more huge points against the Chicago Blackhawks last night at home. The 2-1 win, earned despite entering the third period down 1-0, was their first win in the second half of a back-to-back on their tenth and final try. What a time for it.

They’re now only a point behind the Detroit Red Wings and the wild card Washington Capitals (who have played one fewer game) and two points behind the third-place Philadelphia Flyers (who have played one more game).

These games still mean something. Tomorrow against the Columbus Blue Jackets has to be two points, though.

Islanders News

About last night:

The Isles came back in the third, held onto their lead, and won on the second half of a back-to-back—the inverse Islanders. [LHH]

They keep their playoff hopes alive. [Newsday | Newsday Video]

It was a grind for sure, but they finally broke through against Petr Mrazek in the third period. [3 Takeaways]

Bo Horvat got the game-tying goal and Simon Holmstrom got the game-winner. [NHL]

Nice redemption for Holmstrom, who had been a healthy scratch of late; he drew in for Hudson Fasching. [THN]

It was pretty ugly, but they got the regulation win. [NY Post]

The Isles changed up the power play units, separating Horvat and Mathew Barzal from Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson. It worked, with Horvat connecting from Barzal. [NY Post]

Depending on how things break on Thursday, the Islanders could go to bed in a playoff spot. [NYI Skinny]

It was nice to hear this again on the way out.

GET RIGHT BACK TO WHERE WE STARTED FROM.

Onward:

The Islanders did get the two points they needed from the Flyers game on Monday, but giving them one could come back to haunt them and left a bitter taste in everyone’s mouth. [The Athletic]

They’ve been playing desperate, but they have to be careful against teams like the Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, and Montreal Canadiens, who have no pressure and nothing to play for except finishing strong. [Newsday]

Stefen Rosner got a one-on-one with Ilya Sorokin about his mindset as the season winds down. [THN]

Isaiah George has had a good start to the London Knights’ playoff run. Quinn Finley scored a nice goal for Wisconsin, but their NCAA tournament run is done. [Prospect Report]

The B-Isles played their annual school trip morning game yesterday and got dominated, but Alex Jefferies scored his first pro goal in the process. [THN]

An in-depth discussion with Josh Ho-Sang about how his tumultuous career influenced his new album. [The Athletic]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Buffalo Sabres taking care of business for us against the Capitals with a 6-2 win and the Pittsburgh Penguins ripping off five goals in the third to come back against the New Jersey Devils and revive a glimmer of hope.