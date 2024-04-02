Islanders 2, Blackhawks 1: Script flipped, for one night at least

It took until their final back-to-back of the season, but the New York Islanders finally managed to win back end of one, at a time when they needed it most.

The 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks follows their OT victory in Philadelphia the night before, and for a change, they were able to hold on to their one-goal, third-period lead.

It was a comeback win, too, as the Islanders entered the third period trailing 1-0, a little frustrated with being unable to solve Petr Mrazek, but steadily increasing their threats to mix some hope in with the dread as they entered the final frame.

They trailed since Jason Dickinson opened scoring 7:49 into the game, and while the first period looked a little too perimter-oriented, and there were some inpatient sighs in the crowd in the second, the Isles’ desperation increased productively as the game went on.

For the comeback, the power play got them started, after Philipp Kurashev took a holding penalty on Adam Pelech just 10 seconds into the third. It was a slow start to the power play, but eventually Mat Barzal — who was absolutely buzzing all night — gained the zone, orbited the zone and ultimately set up Bo Horvat’s equalizer with a beautiful assist from behind the net.

Between those, Barzal’s pass was intercepted, but Casey Cizikas — providing the trench work along the boards that the power play needs from someone — retrieved and kept the puck alive. Barzal eventually pulled it out of a phonebooth scrum in the corner before saucering a back hand pass over Mrazek’s blade and right to Horvat in the slot.

The Islanders stayed on the front foot from then onward, though they couldn’t cash in on a second power play a few minutes later, with Wes McCauley interrupting momentum at one point with a completely incorrect hand-pass whistle. (The entire first 40 minutes were played at five-on-five, with only a first-period Matt Martin-Jarred Tinordi fight opening the penalty box doors.)

At the third period’s midway point, fortune and bounces finally smiled upon the Isles. A dump-in to Hawks zone took a weird bounce off the corner boards, preventing Mrazek from reaching it. Anders Lee pounced and tried to stuff Mrazek, and the rebound caromed up in the air and landed right at the stick of Simon Homlstrom, who swept it home.

Those were all good vibe-fueling moments. Between that and the opponent and how the Isles’ play had improved throughout the game, it felt like they might actually finish the job this time. They even got some non-icing zone clears once the Hawks pulled Mrazek for a sixth attacker — a low bar to be sure, but one that is somehow a tough task for this team.

But no, an empty net goal would be too much to ask, and things got a little hairy and too deja vu at times in the final couple minutes. They got one final clear in the final seconds, however, so the horn sounded in comfort, rather than with us clenching and praying to the gods as a final buzzer-beater shot arrived.

Ilya Sorokin, who’s been in a bit of a rocky spell, only faced 19 shots but was strong when called upon.

Scoreboard Watching

The Capitals lost in regulation in Buffalo, so the Isles (81 pts.) end the night one point behind Detroit (same GP) and the Capitals (one game in hand) and two points behind the Flyers, who’ve played one more game. The Penguins, who beat the Devils in regulation tonight, stayed two points behind the Isles.

Up Next

A busy week continues with another very winnable — and sure, we’ll keep saying — must-win game in Columbus. Then they come back home to host Barry & The Preds on Saturday.