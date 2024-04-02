Islanders vs. Blackhawks: You’ve no other choice [Game #75 thread]

Just another important night in the Eastern Conference’s sad-sack wild card chase tonight, as the Islanders prepare to lose yet another second half of a back-to-back (where they’re 0-6-3) when the terrible but surely victorious Blackhawks visit Long Island.

The Islanders can improve their hopes but not their literal position, as they are three points behind the Wings and Capitals and four points behind the Flyers.

Speaking of which...

Other Games of Note Tonight

The Penguins (77 pts. in 74 GP) and Devils (76 pts. in 74 GP) meet in Newark, while the Capitals (82 pts. in 73 GP) are in Buffalo.

Best-case scenario: The Isles win in regulation to move to 81 points, while the Capitals lose in regulation and the Devils beat the Penguins in regulation.

Yeah, probably none of that is happening.

Worst-case scenario: The Isles lose in regulation while Washington wins and the Pens and Devils go to overtime for a three-point game.

When Lane Got the Ax

In the prior meeting, the Isles finished a terrible 0-3-1 road trip by losing to the Hawks in OT in Chicago. The next day, Lane Lambert was fired.

“I don’t feel the team’s anywhere near where it can be or should be,” was one of his last quotes about the team that failed him.

Connor Bedard was still injured for that game; tonight he comes in having won Rookie of the Month.