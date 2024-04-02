Islanders B2B Gameday News: 22 times, Bueller

My goodness.

As I read Jenny’s recap last night and the mention of 22 blown third-period leads, I heard Principal Ed Rooney from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” underlining nine times.

Twenty-two. That’s how many games this season the Isles have blown third-period leads, or more than twice the number of absences Ferris had before he hacked into the computer server and — oh, y’all who are two young to know that movie (it came out the year before Mike Bossy officially retired) are also too young to understand just how nuclear-submarine-advanced a hack like that sounded at the time.

Anyway, the tragicomedy surely continues tonight as the rested Blackhawks visit the Islanders, who are legally barred from winning the second half of a back-to-back (0-6-3). So this should be fun.

Islanders News

About last night:

“Shouldn’t winning feel good, instead of like the set up for an even more tragically comical bit?” [LHH]

Well, at least they regrouped after that slow, torturous and inevitable blown lead. [Three Takeaways]

They gave a point away, but kept playoffs in sight by collecting two of their own. [Newsday]

Defended like hell, but sitting back on a one-goal lead puts you at risk. [Post]

John Tortorella said the Flyers played soft, and the only guy who didn’t was the goalie (the second goalie, that is). [Sportsnet]

Previewing tonight: Will Bo and Barzal be back together, as they were midway through last night (before Horvat missed time with a puck off the face)? And Brock Nelson is the first to have three consecutive 30-goal seasons since Matt Moulson. [Isles]

PWHA New York goalie Abbie Levy is an Isles fan enjoying playing in their home. [Isles]

Stan Fischler is 92, and still getting an adrenaline rush from watching hockey. [THN]

Elsewhere

Other scores of note last night included the stupid Red Wings scoring late to get a regulation win over the Lightning. Out West the Blues are doing a similar thing as the Islanders — after losing 4-0 at home to the terrible Sharks, they beat the Oilers on a night the Kings lost, keeping thin playoff hopes alive.