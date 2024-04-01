Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (OT): Isles give a point away but take two in Philadelphia

Shouldn’t this feel better?

The Isles pick up a big win for their postseason hopes when a loss would’ve been devastating. Even though they gave up a point, they’re now four points back of Philadelphia with two games in hand. Yeah, they don’t have the tiebreaker, but...

But...

In a season of gut punches, giving up a goal with 10 seconds left after failed clears and icings and once again failing to protect a lead in the third period, when a regulation win was really, really important, just feels like it might be the final one anyone can take from the 2023-24 New York Islanders.

And can you blame anyone? They’ve blown third period leads 22 times in 74 games. About 30% of their games. The most consistent thing about this team is how often they’ve given away points.

Now they’ll have to win games against the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets, the two teams that combined to sink Pittsburgh’s season and helped the Islanders make the playoffs last year, just to stay in the race. They’ve got two games against the Rangers, who would surely love to officially knock them out of playoff contention.

Shouldn’t winning feel good, instead of like the set up for an even more tragically comical bit where the Islanders are the butt of the joke again?

First Period

Five minutes in, Noah Cates beat Semyon Varlamov to give the Flyers an early lead. However, Matt Martin would tie the game a few minutes later. Kyle MacLean got the puck to him and he found an open shot in the slot, getting it past Sam Ersson.

In a bit of a role reversal, this time the Islanders would be the ones to score two quick goals, with Bo Horvat picking up his 30th of the season to make it 2-1.

Then, the Isles went to the power play, when Egor Zamula was called for delay of game, but the Flyers had the more dangerous chance short handed, and they killed the penalty.

Varlamov also made a big save on Travis Konecny to keep the Isles in the lead heading into the second.

Second Period

We had a goalie swap for the second period - Sam Ersson came out of the game and Ivan Fedotov made his NHL debut, and just 43 seconds into the second, Travis Sanheim scored to tie the game for the Flyers.

Fedotov made a few big saves early on as the Islanders put some pressure on the Flyers, and they picked up a power play when Cam York was called for hooking, but they killed that.

Brock Nelson got in alone on Fedotov, but he made the save.

Bo Horvat took a puck to the face and went to the room, and wouldn’t return until just about midway through the third period.

The Flyers went to the power play when Anders Lee was called for high sticking, but the Islanders were able to kill the penalty.

Near the end of the period, Anders Lee tipped an Alex Romanov shot past Fedotov to give the Islanders the lead back, 3-2.

Third Period

Nelson took a penalty just 32 seconds into the third, but the Islanders killed off the power play. As the teams got to extra strength, Kyle Palmieri poked the puck away and set up a 2 on 1, but Fedotov made the save. Mat Barzal picked up the rebound and had a great opportunity to score, but he hit Palmieri up high instead, fortunately landing on his helmet rather than anywhere else and he seemed to be okay.

Horvat returned to the game with an added chin guard to his helmet and seemed to be just as high energy as he was earlier.

Varlamov made a big save on a wraparound attempt and the follow up shot hit Cam Atkinson in front, blocking it.

The Flyers kept pressuring, but Varlamov was up to the task, making some good saves.

Then, with a little over 3 minutes left, the Flyers pulled Fedotov for the extra skater.

After a ton of Flyers pressure and multiple Isles icings (including one that shouldn’t have been an icing), the Flyers were able to hem the Islanders in and Morgan Frost tied the game with 10 seconds left, sending us to overtime.

OT

Just a minute and a half into OT, Palmieri got the puck to Nelson with a nifty backhand pass, and Nelson put it past Fedotov to give the Islanders a win that should’ve felt better than it did when a clean two points was available against a major rival for a playoff spot.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head back to UBS Arena to take on the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow, April 2, at 7:30pm. The Blackhawks will be well-rested, coming off a 5-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday, while the Islanders will obviously be on the second half of a back-to-back. Uh oh!