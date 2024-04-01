Islanders Gameday News: A(nother) pivotal evening

The nobody-wants-it Eastern Conference wild card chase has oscillated so frequently that today brings another set of targets, unlikely though they may be.

The Isles begin a back-to-back set with a game in Philadelphia tonight, where the Flyers (82 points) are in the second wild card spot and five points ahead of the Isles (77 points), though having played two more games. Between them are the Detroit Red Wings (80 points, one more game played than the Isles), who face the Lightning tonight in Tampa.

Saying things like the following sentence is tiring and borderline stupid, but it’s where we are: If the Isles can win in regulation tonight and then again tomorrow when the Blackhawks visit, they could be just a point behind the Flyers on Wednesday morning, still with a game in hand on Philly.

None of that will happen, of course, but it must be relayed until they’re officially dead.

If anything, tonight should be interesting to see how these two stumbling teams respond to the four-point swing in front of them. First Islanders Goal picks for tonight go here.

Islanders News

Might Patrick Roy turn to Semyon Varlamov for the third consecutive start? [Post]

Because they desperately need two points tonight. [Newsday]

Why did Roy change the lines again after the Florida win? To get Brock Nelson back at center, to continue to “try some things.” [THN]

As for the loss in Tampa:

They were in it after Varly kept it close in the first, then suddenly they weren’t. [LHH]

Roy kept mixing up the lines. [Three Takeaways]

Inconsistencies get the best (worst) of them again. [Post]

Elsewhere

Only one game yesterday, with the Canucks defeating the Ducks.