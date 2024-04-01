Islanders Anxiety - Episode 284 - You’re the Desperate Team

Mike and Dan examine an up-and-down trip to Florida and the Islanders’ refusal to recognize their precarious situation, and recap their first ever live event.

After a gutsy win over the Panthers, the Islanders seemed to gain a tiny bit of momentum in the sad race for the final playoff berths in the Eastern Conference. But then an embarrassing, impotent loss two nights later in Tampa extinguished it, as so many losses have done this season. With only nine games left, we still don’t know why this team does what it does, or why it lacks the type of urgency or desperation that teams much higher in the standings seem to have.

In the second half, we look ahead to a make-or-break four game week against beatable teams that the Islanders surely won’t beat, and look back at a very fun and festive live event at Offside NYC, where we heard Weird Islanders stories and had a great time with listeners (until the game started).

Thanks again to everyone who came out and congrats to our raffle winners.

REFERENCES

The event at Offside NYC last Saturday was fantastic. Thanks again to Nick and Thomas for the support, to IslesMeetups NYC for partnering with us and to Vintage Ice Hockey, Skurnik Wines and the Offside again for providing our raffle prizes. Thanks to all of you we’ll be donating over $400 to the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

Awesome crowd for the recording of @IslesAnxietyPod Weird Islanders Podcast. So many great stories. We are rolling right in to our meetup tonight. Come join us at @Offside_NYC #Isles #islesmeetup pic.twitter.com/qDOb0iVQ4G — Isles Meetup NYC (@islesmeetup_nyc) March 30, 2024

