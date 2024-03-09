Islanders News: Standing Pat(rick Roy)

It was a fairly busy trade deadline around the NHL, but the New York Islanders chose not to participate. And frankly, that was probably the right move. There weren’t a lot of big names available that would've been worth the prices, especially because the Islanders would’ve likely needed the other side to retain salary.

Despite being busy, it was kind of boring. There were a couple of big shockers, to be sure. However, no real superstar moved. We had seven insiders rushing to tweet that Denis Gurianov got traded for Wade Allison.

Anyway, the Islanders already did make their depth defense acquisitions, claiming Mike Reilly on waivers in November and in December trading a seventh-round pick for Robert Bortuzzo, who is close to returning. The forward lines are clicking right now.

The real trade deadline acquisition was firing Lane Lambert and hiring Patrick Roy, who has the boys humming. It’s not just the five straight wins; it’s the fact that the Isles are playing some of the best hockey in the NHL by the numbers since Roy took over. His impact was immediate, and it has held up. Some of them don’t even look like the same players—I’m thinking the revamped second line and Pierre Engvall especially.

The out-of-town scoreboard offered a bit of surprising help last night, but we’ll certainly take it. They just need to take care of business tomorrow evening against the Anaheim Ducks and make it six straight wins.

Islanders News

Another thing.



Matthew Maggio scored again.



Make it goals in three straight games.



Seven goals and three assists in last 10 games. #Isles — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) March 9, 2024

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores featured, of note, the darling Detroit Red Wings dropping their fourth straight game in regulation, getting blanked by the Arizona Coyotes. Since losing to the Islanders last week, their last three losses have all been by four goals or more. Their guaranteed playoff spot is no longer a guarantee; the Islanders are two points back with a game in hand. Hehe.