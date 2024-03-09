Islanders News: Standing Pat(rick Roy)

It was a fairly busy trade deadline around the NHL, but the New York Islanders chose not to participate. And frankly, that was probably the right move. There weren’t a lot of big names available that would've been worth the prices, especially because the Islanders would’ve likely needed the other side to retain salary.
Despite being busy, it was kind of boring. There were a couple of big shockers, to be sure. However, no real superstar moved. We had seven insiders rushing to tweet that Denis Gurianov got traded for Wade Allison.
Anyway, the Islanders already did make their depth defense acquisitions, claiming Mike Reilly on waivers in November and in December trading a seventh-round pick for Robert Bortuzzo, who is close to returning. The forward lines are clicking right now.
The real trade deadline acquisition was firing Lane Lambert and hiring Patrick Roy, who has the boys humming. It’s not just the five straight wins; it’s the fact that the Isles are playing some of the best hockey in the NHL by the numbers since Roy took over. His impact was immediate, and it has held up. Some of them don’t even look like the same players—I’m thinking the revamped second line and Pierre Engvall especially.
The out-of-town scoreboard offered a bit of surprising help last night, but we’ll certainly take it. They just need to take care of business tomorrow evening against the Anaheim Ducks and make it six straight wins.
Islanders News
- The Islanders ultimately stood pat. Lou Lamoriello didn’t want to make a “lateral move.” [Islanders | NY Post]
- The first-round pick would have been on the table, but there was no one available worth actually offering it for, according to Lamoriello. [Newsday]
- It is worth wondering whether they should have made a move, though, if only for injury depth. But the chemistry is important too, as Lamoriello noted. [Newsday]
- Also, other teams around the Islanders made some moves. [THN]
- But Roy was the move. And of course, Lou believes in his team. [The Athletic]
- The next big roster construction period isn’t for a few months, but contract extension questions will loom as free agency opens. [NY Post]
- Kyle MacLean’s emergence as a very capable fourth-line center has helped with the depth. [THN]
- They held onto their first-round pick for now, as well as Matt Maggio, who is on fire in Bridgeport.
Another thing.— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) March 9, 2024
Matthew Maggio scored again.
Make it goals in three straight games.
Seven goals and three assists in last 10 games. #Isles
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores featured, of note, the darling Detroit Red Wings dropping their fourth straight game in regulation, getting blanked by the Arizona Coyotes. Since losing to the Islanders last week, their last three losses have all been by four goals or more. Their guaranteed playoff spot is no longer a guarantee; the Islanders are two points back with a game in hand. Hehe.
- The big surprise of the day came right at the deadline: The Vegas Golden Knights got Tomas Hertl at 17% retention from the San Jose Sharks. [NHL]
- The Washington Capitals got the Carolina Hurricanes to take a flyer on Evgeny Kuznetsov at 50% retention for a third-round pick. [NHL | Sportsnet]
- Old friend Jordan Eberle was going to be traded—I hoped back to us to restore order to the universe—if he didn’t come to an extension with the Seattle Kraken. But he did at the last minute. [NHL]
- Very old friend Kyle Okposo was actually traded, off to the Florida Panthers to play his first playoff hockey since 2016 with the Islanders. If the Isles can’t win the Cup, I hope Okie can. [NHL]
- The New Jersey Devils couldn’t get a contract done with Tyler Toffoli, so they traded him to the Winnipeg Jets for a couple of draft picks. [NHL] In completely unrelated news, Yegor Sharangovich appears to be quite the player for the Calgary Flames, finding great chemistry with Jonathan Huberdeau.
- Despite selling off Toffoli, they went out and got Jake Allen. Too little, too late, as they say. They also swapped out Vitek Vanecek for Kaapo Kahkonen. [NHL]
- The Nashville Predators got Jason Zucker for basically nothing from the Coyotes. [NHL]
- Pat Maroon went to the Bruins for a prospect and a conditional pick. [NHL]
- Though the Caps were able to move their troubled center, the Philadelphia Flyers were not. Sean Walker trade cap dump Ryan Johansen will not be part of the Flyers’ plans going forward. I remember wanting the Isles to draft this guy so badly; what a fall-off. [PHLY]
- The Flyers did acquire Erik Johnson though. [NHL]
- Here are all the deals. [Trade Tracker]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs got swept in the season series by the Boston Bruins, including two losses just this week. And the two teams are hurtling toward yet another first-round matchup. The Leafs only nipped and tucked around the edges this deadline season, and their shortcomings are cause for concern. Hehe. [Sportsnet]
