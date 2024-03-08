Islanders News: 5-game win streak on trade deadline day

The New York Islanders are back, baby.

Today is trade deadline day, and the Islanders have won five straight games to put themselves back in the thick of the playoff picture. In fact, by points percentage, they’re in a wild card spot ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning; they’re two points behind Tampa with two games in hand on them. The Philadelphia Flyers stole a win late in regulation against the Florida Panthers, but the Islanders kept pace with them, as well. They’re four points back of the Flyers for third in the Metro with two games in hand on them, too.

I wrote a couple of weeks ago about the Isles Magic Number Twitter account. At that time, the gap between the Magic Number and Tragic Number being 11 points, with the Tragic Number leading the way. The Islanders looked dead in the water, and I was looking ahead to lottery odds.

But between a five-game win streak and help on the out-of-town scoreboard, in just two weeks, the gap is now one point again. They’re right there, and they’ve earned the right to buy if they so choose today—for the right piece and price, of course.

Happy International Women’s Day.

It wasn’t as great a start as the Islanders would’ve preferred, but they still scored twice in the first, including within the first 19 seconds, and never let the lead slip. [LHH]

Seven different Islanders scored goals and 13 different Islanders recorded points. Bo Horvat and Brock Nelson each notched three points. [3 Takeaways]

They matched their season-high in goals for a game. [Newsday]

It was Alex Romanov’s first game without the bubble, and of course, he took a stick to the mouth. It led to a four-minute power play for the Isles. [Newsday]

The surge surely has encourages Lou Lamoriello before today’s deadline. [NY Post]

The stage is set for the playoff push. [THN]

The Isles don’t feel any jitters at the deadline courtesy of Lamoriello’s proclamation the other day that he wasn’t subtracting and also their recent success. [Newsday]

Stefen Rosner believes the team should add a depth defenseman. [THN]

In 16 Stats, Dom L. at The Athletic wrote about the Isles’ surge and their significantly improved defense under Patrick Roy.

Roy thought they started to really improve toward the end of that Lightning game, the last game the Isles lost. [NY Post]

Last night’s NHL scores include the Lightning losing in regulation to the Flames, and the Capitals blowing out the demoralized Penguins. But the Devils over the Blues and Flyers over the Panthers won in regulation.