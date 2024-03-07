Islanders at Sharks: Bodies departing San Jose [Game #62]

The New York Islanders visit a reeling, wounded San Jose Sharks team that is sitting or trading players ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline.

Anthony Duclair was already schedule to miss tonight for trade reasons, and his deal to the Tampa Bay Lightning was announced before the game. Alexander Barabanov is also scratched, though as of this posting it wasn’t announced if/where his next destination is.

So the Isles, who as a group have no trade deadline worries, should really control this game, start to finish. And they needed it even before the Flyers squeezed out a win over the Panthers tonight, but that result doubles the importance of fetching two points in San Jose.

For the Isles, winners of four straight, it’s as you were:

Who’s up for a late one? You can call in sick tomorrow.