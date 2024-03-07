Islanders Gameday News: In San Jose on Deadline Eve as NHL trades fly

While we were still enjoying the fruits of that comeback win over the Blues, the Islanders were doing the long haul flight to begin a late-season West Coast trip.

This is a big one for the Isles, as this trip includes two doormat opponents in the Sharks and Ducks, including tonight in San Jose. If you look at those two as the two games in hand they have on the Flyers (who are four points ahead and in the Metro’s third spot) and Lightning (likewise four points ahead in the wild card), then they have to bank these.

But, one game at a time and all that. The Sharks are in a(nother) 0-6-2 spin, though coming off an overtime loss where they scored six on the Stars, albeit then blowing a three-goal third period lead.

The Isles recent vast improvement in limiting chances and shots ought to reduce the likelihood of that kind of goalfest, but they’re also facing a chafing team in that classic late-season “nothing to lose” mode.

Islanders News

Another way to put all that above: The Isles could really use five points from this three-game trip. It includes the toughest of the three opponents on the back end of a back-to-back though. [Newsday]

Previewing tonight, and recalling how the Isles inexplicably lost 5-4 in OT to this team back in December. [Isles]

New mindset, new approach: Have the Islanders under Patrick Roy finally solved their third-period collapse issues from earlier in the season? [Post | THN]

Kyle Palmieri has heated up at a rather important time. [Post]

The 5-on-5 numbers during this four-game streak have been key. [THN]

Recapping Monday’s Women in Sports Night, with a whole lotta jerseys. [Isles]

And talkin’ to former Isles broadcaster (now with Sportsnet) and Winnipeg native, Jennifer Botterill. [Talkin’ Isles podcast]

Bridgeport Report: The Artists Formerly Known as Sound Tigers won two of three games last week to climb back to 11 games under AHL-.500. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Yes, there were a few games last night, and the Red Wings were hammered in regulation, but the big news was all the trade goin’ round.

The morning began with news that Vladimir Tarasenko, who had full no-trade protection/destination selection, went to the Panthers for a couple of middle picks. [NHL]

The Golden Knights continued to add, picking up Noah Hanifin for a 2025 first and a conditional third or second, plus a depth defenseman. The Flyers were involved to help double the salary retention. [NHL | TSN]

An interesting couple of moves by the Avalanche, who ship defenseman Bowen Byram to Buffalo for Casey Mittelstadt in order to upgrade over Ryan Johansen at center, whom they sent to Philadelphia along with a 2025 first-round pick for Sean Walker. (The Flyers promptly put Johansen on waivers, which, man, whatever happened to that guy? He’s 31.) [NHL]

Walker’s now former partner in Philly, Nick Seeler, was signed to a four-year extension, a feel-good outcome for a 30-year-old who on the verge of quitting the game a few years ago. [NHL]

The Oilers showed they are “all in” by adding, well, a couple of names. Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Ducks (with the Lightning facilitating some retention) are not exactly the big names they were rumored/hoped to be in on. [NHL | Sportsnet]

A rundown and analysis of all the trades thus far. [Athletic]

Another classic jukebox “but how does this action/lack of action affect the Leafs? Surely it’s strategic or intentional in some way yet to be revealed” piece. [Sportsnet]

I love how leafs twitter gaslit ourselves to believe that Colton parayko to the leafs is happening without any legitimate source confirming it — karissa (@leafsnswift) March 7, 2024