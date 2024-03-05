Islanders 4 (EN), Blues 2: Payback via comeback

The New York Islanders kept their win streak going (to four) and their wild card hopes alive with a 4-2 comeback victory over the St. Louis Blues, who never looked in control of the game but were opportunistic in taking a brief 2-0 lead.

The Isles controlled the better of the first period but had nothing to show for it, with Blues backup goaltender Joel Hofer getting his team to intermission still tied 0-0.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

In the second period, two ugly Isles turnovers gave the Blues the golden opportunities they needed to make it 1-0 at 1:21, and 2-0 at 8:30 — foreshadowing the possibility of “just one of those nights.”

(shhhh they probably shoulda put a guy on Kyrou). #stlblues pic.twitter.com/0g9idkHwA8 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 6, 2024

But Kyle Palmieri got one back beating Justin Faulk to the outside at 12:32 to bring life back to the building. Then at 17:47, J-G Pageau pounced on the rebound from a point shot that went off Faulk. (Even though Faulk has been a Blue for several seasons, there is still some great joy in seeing the former Hurricanes menace victimized by the Isles. Many nightmare trips to Raleigh seemed to involve 6-3 losses with Faulk racking four points or whatever.)

With that late equalizer, the flow of the game seemed in the Isles favor, and confidence was high heading into the third period tied 2-2. But both wild card aspirants needed this game badly, so you knew it could be anyone’s game, even with the Blues looking every bit like they were playing on back-to-back nights.

Bo Horvat didn’t wait very long, scoring a sprawling wraparound 55 seconds into the third period to give the Isles the lead they would not relinquish.

BRING IT AROUND TOWN! pic.twitter.com/S2nEDxehXr — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 6, 2024

The rest of the period, though a one-goal game, never created much doubt. Hell, things were going so well, the Isles even notched their second empty net goal of the season, Mat Barzal hip-shaking Torey Krug out of his skates at the blueline to give himself an uncontested path to the empty net.

Ilya Sorokin is the goalie of record, facing only 20 shots and not being tested much. He was only beaten on a really well placed and uncontested Alexey Toropchenko from the slot, and by Jordan Kyrou after Horvat was stripped of the puck by Brandon Saad just a few feet in front of Sorokin. At the other end, Hofer kept things closer than they should’ve been, including one groin-breaking stretch save on Simon Holmstrom after the Blues turned the puck over behind the net.

Up Next

The Isles now start another Western trip and have just one more game ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, Thursday night in San Jose. And oh, oh gawd, Lou Lamoriello likes their direction, which means he’ll be in a shopping mood, and now with some more cap hit to burn with Scott Mayfield on LTIR.

Please, Lou, don’t get any grand ideas. The wild card is still unlikely — and even if it happens, take the playoff revenue and call it a year. Eventually we’ll need to pick in the first round again.