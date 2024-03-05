Islanders vs. Blues: Someone’s going home depressed [Game #61]

So, the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues meet again, with both really needing the points again.

The Isles have rebounded from their 4-0 loss in St. Louis, a game they felt they gave a decent effort in (but for Jordan Binnington standing in the way) before a shocking three-goal turn of events.

The Blues dipped before winning a couple, and find themselves in an even darker outside-the-wild-card position than the Isles.

Scott Mayfield has been placed on LTIR for his lingering injury, which could make some feel better about his disappointing performance in year one of his (gasp!) seven-year extension. More relevant to the present, it also creates salary cap room for Lou Lamoriello to do something regrettable for the group he believes in.

Ah well, if only two points are awarded tonight, one of these teams is going to go to bed feeling terrible. This is our game thread/chat to watch it all unfold.