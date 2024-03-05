Islanders Gameday News: Another crack at the Blues

The New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues meet for the second time in about two weeks, and let’s just not talk about the previous meeting. (The Isles felt they played well, but things fell apart in a franchise-record span, while Jordan Binnington shut the door.)

Both teams’ fortunes are similar, as they are several points out of their respective wild card targets but still within some reason for hope. The Isles are six points behind three different teams — the two Eastern wild card holders Detroit and Tampa, and Metro third-place resident Philadelphia. The Flyers picked up another point last night, via shootout loss to the Blues.

So yes, the Blues are coming in off a shootout win and playing a back-to-back, not that that has mattered this year for the Isles. It’s a tough trip for the Blues, who also head to MSG and Boston, so they’ll be looking at this one as a must-have.

First Islanders Goal picks go here.

Islanders News

Day to Day: Samuel Bolduc is back from his conditioning stint of five games with Bridgeport. He’s not expected to step back into the lineup. [Isles]

The Islanders know they cannot slow down. [Post]

Patrick Roy likes Kyle Palmieri’s ability in tight close to the net. [Newsday]

Players discuss Anders Lee’s influence and example as captain. [THN]

Tonight is also Women in Sports Night: You know Shannon Hogan and other outstanding female broadcasters associated with the Isles, but Hogan will host a panel with others either associated with the team or charting a path in sports. [Isles]

I definitely age-identify with the Islanders players who, asked for their favorite video game, had to think back to the last time they played. There was a time though, there was a time... [Isles]

In a collaboration I wouldn’t have imagined in a million years, Bryan Trottier, Shawn Bates and Trevor Gillies team up for some Impractical Jokers high-jinks. [NHL]

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores included the aforementioned Flyers’ shootout point. Also, the Bruins rebounded from their Isles-administered thumping to beat the Leafs.