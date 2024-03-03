Islanders Anxiety - Episode 280 - Hi. We’re Different Now.

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders stunning week of huge wins that put them back in the playoff picture, and look ahead at this Friday’s trade deadline.

Victories over Dallas, Detroit and Boston gave fans renewed hope that this season might not be the waste of time it seemed just one week ago. Structured defense and great individual performances like Mat Barzal’s shift in overtime against the Stars, Brock Nelson versus the Red Wings and Kyle Palmieri’s natural hat trick against the Bruins made Patrick Roy’s line changes and systems look more apparent, and set the table for even more stacked wins as they head out to California for three crucial games.

In the second half, they discuss the types of moves they think the Islanders might make (or not make) at the trade deadline, name who might best fit what the roster needs and, as usual, hope that their rivals don’t do anything that makes them better.

We also pay tribute to Claire Arbour, an unheralded hero of the Islanders, who passed away recently. Our condolences to the Arbour family and extended family.

Don’t forget about our live event at the brand new Offside Tavern in NYC on March 30th at 4 pm. Bring your Weird Islanders jerseys, shirts and swag because we want to hear your stories for a live podcast to be released soon after.

REFERENCES

Yeah, basically:

Best way to think about tonight’s islanders game is a one-game playoff that could buy them the opportunity to play 23 more one-game playoffs. — budlightlyman (@budlightlyman) February 29, 2024

Skip to the 4:00 mark to see Roy’s bemused reaction to finding out his team just scored their first empty net goal of the season.

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey for t-shirts, hoodies and jerseys with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour and The Island merch which benefit dementia research. Use the code ANXIETY20 to save 20% off an order of two items.

The Pinot Project has a Rosé, a Pinot Grigio and a Wine Enthusiast Best Buy Pinot Noir, all under $15 a bottle. Available at local wine stores and UBS Arena.

The fine folks at FOCO have two new Islanders bobbleheads commemorating the Stadium Series game at Met Life Stadium. Order your Ilya Sorokin or Sparky The Dragon bobblehead today at FOCO dot com. These are limited to 124 pieces so act now.

Islanders Anxiety podcasts are part of the Fans First Sports Network (@FansFirstSN).

Theme song: “Morning Haze” by Family Dinner. Hear more of their music on Bandcamp and on Spotify.

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety, Weird Islanders: The Podcast! and all of our podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. Leave us a five star review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

All Islanders Anxiety podcasts are available on: