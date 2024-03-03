Islanders News: Palms makes history, and the Isles are rolling

That throttling of the Boston Bruins, led by a first-period natural hat trick for Long Island’s own Kyle Palmieri, was a statement win to cap off a tough but critical week of New York Islanders hockey.

Just a week ago, we were writing off this season as dead and lost and were looking forward to the draft and the summer and next season. Part of that was looking down the barrel of this past week of games coming off a lot of the struggles that plagued them under Lane Lambert and seeing the Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and Boston Bruins, three elite or hot teams, and just wondering how in the world they were going to get the three wins they needed from these games to get themselves back in the playoff hunt. Anything less probably would have sealed their fate.

Well, they did it. Not only that, but they looked overall outstanding doing it. They didn’t fluke their way into these three wins. They’re playing Patrick Roy New York Islanders Hockey, keeping the puck out of their own end and breaking out cleanly when they are in their own end. They’re playing 60-minute games and coming away with two points. They deserved all six points they got this week.

Now, the Islanders have a couple of days off before hosting the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday; hopefully, they avenge the 32-second catastrophe in St. Louis a week and a half ago. After that, they head out on their California (and Buffalo) swing—and they’ll be in California when Friday’s trade deadline comes and goes, 3:00 p.m. ET.

Islanders News

About last night:

PLUS: Rempe, Reaves drop gloves, Rangers KO'd@APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/UBul6dcMtm — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) March 3, 2024

Onward:

The Isles are believers in the new lines, and Brock Nelson doesn’t mind playing the wing. [Newsday]

In particular, the new third line of Casey Cizikas between Pierre Engvall and Simon Holmstrom, which Roy termed the “Swedish Connection” because of the wingers, has been a roaring success. [Newsday]

But take a look at the production and the results, and you can’t argue with it. [THN]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores featured a mixed bag in terms of the results we want for the playoff chase, but overall a pretty good night. The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Ottawa Senators, which we probably should’ve expected. Same thing with the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Montreal Canadiens, although the Habs put a scare into them. But the Florida Panthers shut out the Detroit Red Wings on the road, and the Calgary Flames came back to stun the Pittsburgh Penguins in regulation.

The Pens led 3-1 with less than ten minutes left. But the Flames tied it in the span of a minute, and then stole the regulation win after a Kris Letang giveaway that was oh so sweet.

Flames win on Kiprusoff jersey retirement night, come from down 3-1 in third. Five wins in a row — Kiprusoff joining @ScottOake next on After Hours https://t.co/PcmwFNrGeI — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 3, 2024