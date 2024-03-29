Islanders News: I guess we’re trying the winning thing again

For Islanders fans, Thursday night in the NHL was hilarious in a black humor kind of way, as the Islanders beat a top team on the road, while every other result fell their way: The Flyers, Capitals and Red Wings each lost in regulation.

That means the Isles pull within five points of the Flyers, who’ve played two more games and occupy third in the Metro. And they’re four points back of the Capitals for the second wild card spot. (The Red Wings, on the outside, are two points behind Washington.)

None of that is to build any semblance of hope, but rather to underline how the Isles yet may make the final weeks interesting, even if many of us are tired of that Lucy-with-the-football show.

Islanders News

The Islanders overcame a couple of Panthers goalie interference challenges (one successful, one not) to win. They won! [LHH]

A crucial win, in terms of keeping unlikely hopes alive. [Newsday]

A gritty win, with a big heapin’ helpin’ of Semyon Varlamov in fine form. [Post]

Even with the regulation loss, the Panthers clinched a playoff spot. [NHL]

Three Takeaways: A record for Cal Clutterbuck, a new high for Mat Barzal, and big saves from Varly. [Isles]

Paul Maurice was rather pissed about his team’s effort — which tells you a lot, considering the Isles barely squeaked by with a win — and told the media they could make up whatever quotes they wanted for him. [Sportsnet]

Bridgeport Report: The Islanders do, technically, have an AHL affiliate that is supposed to field prospects who might one day make NHL contributions. [Isles]

Perhaps Simon Holmstrom is learning something from his recent scratches. [THN]

Cal Clutterbuck, who took a late high stick that bloodied him, had a milestone night. [Post]

I feel like this is the “only” time he’s the first to do anything in the NHL, but I catch his drift:

Cal Clutterbuck had a bloody lip and blood smears on his neck but says he's fine. He finished with three hits for an even 4,000, first player to reach that in NHL history



"That's a big number. Anytime you're the first to do anything in the NHL, I think it's special." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 29, 2024

Elsewhere

Already mentioned the most important ones, but here are all of last night’s scores. The Predators’ absurd 18-game point streak finally ended.