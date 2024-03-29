Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 46 - An Islanders Minor League Tour (with guest Kevin Schultz)

Dan and Kevin Schultz from VintageIceHockey.com take a look at some Islanders minor league affiliates of the past and the surprising players who skated for them.

From the notable New Haven Nighthawks of the early 70’s, to their long association with Fort Worth, Texas, to a championship club in Indianapolis to short stops in unique places like Kentucky, Utah and Lowell, Mass, the Islanders have had minor league teams of all stripes in a lot of places. Some players on those teams went on to be Stanley Cup champions and legends, while some famous names never became Islanders at all.

And, of course, the last 20-plus years have seen Long Island forge a long relationship with Bridgeport, CT, and so we finish the episode with a round of Sound Tigers trivia.

Thanks again to Kevin for coming on and congrats on the growth of Vintage Ice Hockey over the years. No, this isn’t an hour long commercial. But if you are moved to learn more about these teams or wear some of their colors, check out the site.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

A list of the teams covered in this episode:

New Haven Nighthawks

Fort Worth Texans

Indianapolis Checkers

Springfield Indians

Capital District Islanders

Denver/Utah Grizzlies. Here they are winning a Turner Cup title in Denver. And here’s the full championship video of their first year in Salt Lake City.

Kentucky Thoroughblades

Lowell Lock Monsters

Chicago Wolves

Springfield Falcons

Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Believe it or not, they went to the Calder Cup final in their first season but lost to the aforementioned Wolves.

Honorable Mentions:

Toledo Goal Diggers

Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

Trenton Titans

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

