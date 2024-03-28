Islanders @ Panthers: Miracle or else [Game #72]

The Islanders are in Florida to face the Panthers, who are good, and the Lightning, who are about to clinch a playoff spot, so good luck with all that.

As Steve noted in the morning thread, the Isles pretty much need a miracle, or many miracles, to reverse the damage they’ve done and claw back into the wild card picture.

Semyon Varlamov starts and Matt Martin is in for Simon Holmstrom, according to Andrew Gross reporting from Patrick Roy’s scrum in Sunrise.