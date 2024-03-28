Islanders Gameday News: The miracle starts tonight(?)

That was nice, wasn’t it? Three days without the New York Islanders was quite calming, especially since the scoreboard watching, if any, is mostly academic at this point.

That’s because it would take a miracle again. But I will hold out the slightest of hopes until it’s officially over; crazier things have happened, and there will be plenty of time to talk about what needs to change this offseason. Although, I wouldn’t blame you if you instead turned your attention to baseball’s Opening Day.

I’m still so mad this team pissed away its playoff spot after the six-game win streak. The path was laid out for them all season, especially, around the streak, but they couldn’t stop peeing down their leg. It’s pathetic that they couldn’t beat out the Philadelphia Flyers or Washington Capitals, or even the Detroit Red Wings. Those teams, objectively, aren’t good. But they work harder than the Islanders appear to on a nightly basis. Even the Detroit Red Wings, the Islanders should be better than them.

Perhaps those teams’ lack of skill catches up to them over the next couple of weeks—but unless the Islanders manage to run the table here over their last 11 games, they’ll need at least two if not more of the teams ahead of them to falter mightily. However, if the Isles aren’t going to go at least 8-2-1 or something to make it interesting down the stretch, I genuinely hope they go oh-fer and finish with the 75 points they have now. Going 6-4-1 and missing by a point or two would drive me insane. It would do nothing but screw up their draft slot and already slim lottery odds. I don’t like rooting for my team to lose, but they may force my hand. Speaking of which, if you want to get a head start on simulating the draft lottery until the Islanders win it, there’s a website for that.

Well, the 11-0-0 run begins tonight against the Florida Panthers, who I believe can clinch a playoff spot depending on the result of this game and the Detroit Red Wings game, so it’s not like they won’t be motivated for the puck drop. FIG picks go here.

Islanders News

Long Island town names Take 3! pic.twitter.com/8MLB53s5Wj — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 27, 2024

Elsewhere

Only two games last night: The Senators scored five first-period goals to cruise past the Sabres and the Lightning held off the Bruins from clinching a playoff spot.