Islanders News: We have every right to write the off

The Islanders were off yesterday, and if I were boss I’d tell them to go ahead and take the next few weeks off, too. They need it. We need it. There wasn’t much new said about the team yesterday, and we’re all the better for that.

In the Year of the Wade Dubielewicz Poke-Check, when the Islanders were outside the bubble down the stretch, The Hockey News — which was still a somewhat relevant print publication during that transitional time — famously left the Islanders out of their Eastern Conference playoff preview, which included 10 possible teams for an 8-team bracket. (Surprise, playoff miss Toronto was one of them.)

Excluding the Islanders was understandable if you were doing a preview of that day, but inexcusable if you were a print publication that already regularly dealt with irrelevance thanks to the gap between editing, publishing and arriving in mailboxes, in contrast to the immediacy of what was then the internet’s adolescence. This “hockey bible” regularly arrived at homes with standings that were at least two weeks out of date and omitting trades that had happened in the interim. It was sometimes like reading dispatches from Saturn, except it was Toronto, the official Centre of the Futile Cupless Hockey Universe.

(To give you another sense of the candle power managing things at the time, THN’s answer to the problem of print copies frequently arriving all mangled in your postal mailbox was to send each subscriber two copies of every issue — one hopefully clean copy wrapped inside the mangled other. The emerging internet was a tough, confusing time for every print publication.)

I recall this because the Islanders are by no means eliminated from the playoff chase, so if we were writing an official preview we’d be foolish to leave them out. They may require a miracle and confluence of fortunate events, but it’s still possible. Alas, they are not playing anywhere near like that desperate 2007 team coached by Ted Nolan. And they have tortured us throughout this season, so even if they are mathematically not out of it, we have every right to write them off and dismiss them for what they’ve done.

