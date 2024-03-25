Islanders News: WTAF?

In Sunday’s 4-0 home loss to the New Jersey Devils, the New York Islanders probably did us all a favor (except those who sat through it in person) by convincingly putting to bed any confidence or hope anyone could reasonably have in this team re-righting the ship.
Saturday’s torching of the Jets (who then went on to get shut out in D.C.) was a nice reprieve — the kind of fun break in the misery we used to get when a Scott Gordon or early Jack Capuano team would throw in a feel-good win to break up the losing.
But Sunday returned us to what is surely the more accurate state of things. This team has blown too many chances to prove otherwise.
It has been a weird, depressing and ultimately clarifying month. If the six-game win streak made many of think that the substantive underlying improvements under Patrick Roy were finally starting to pay off, the cascade of causes for this now seven-losses-in-eight slide underline the reality that the roster itself must be fixed.
Of course, as it ages, as it repeatedly shows an inability to show up during back-to-backs (now 0-6-3 on the back half), Lou Lamoriello’s seven-years-for-everyone approach reminds us how difficult it will be to implement a proper reckoning — if, that is, Lou even agrees one is needed.
This team has legit assets and skill. It also has players who are shells of their formerly effective, conference final-contributing selves. I’m fascinated by how this summer will be handled, and right now that period cannot get here soon enough.
