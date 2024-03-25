Islanders Anxiety - Episode 283 - A Season of Rock Bottoms

Mike and Dan recap a week of brief hope and crushing defeats as the hard working Islanders teams of just a few years ago finally disappear for good.

Ineffective, embarrassing losses to the Hurricanes, Red Wings and Devils showed that this version of the Islanders has lost whatever spark it had and is only interested in cosplaying as the Islanders we once knew. A surprising victory over the Winnipeg Jets made us think for a moment that maybe they had one last run in them. But a goal-less thud at home 24 hours wiped those feelings away.

Unlikely wins in Florida against the Panthers and Lightning might be nice but barring another long winning streak, this season is over and these players have some hard questions to answer (that we’ll never see).

We also pay tribute to former Islander Chris Simon, who passes away far to early last week, and give some details on our event at the Offside Tavern this Saturday.

Don’t forget about our live event at the brand new Offside Tavern in NYC on March 30th at 4 pm. Bring your Weird Islanders jerseys, shirts and swag because we want to hear your stories for a live podcast to be released soon after.

You can’t help but think the @NYIslanders will be a tough out in the #StanleyPlayoffs. But they have to get there first. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) March 23, 2024

RIP Chris Simon. Gone far too soon.

