Devils 4, Islanders 0 (EN): Another terrible second period sinks Isles

Well this was a stinker.

After the dominant 6-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets yesterday, the New York Islanders couldn’t get anything past Kaapo Kahkonen and the New Jersey Devils.

The Isles had their power play opportunities, but couldn’t convert, and they once again fell apart in the second period, letting in three goals in six minutes of game time. The team just doesn’t seem to have the energy for back-to-back games anymore, and the chances of a playoff spot seem to get further and further away.

And the Islanders might be without Anders Lee going forward, depending on if any supplemental discipline will be given out for his kneeing major on Nico Hischier.

All of it is really just so typical of this season, which desperately needs to be over so this team can reevaluate for the future.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

First Period

Luke Hughes rang a shot off the crossbar early, which turned out to be a bit of an omen for how this game was going to go.

Hudson Fasching drew a penalty, sending Santeri Hatakka to the box for hooking. With three seconds left in that power play, Erik Haula took an interference penalty, and so the Islanders had a very brief 5 on 3 followed by another power play. The Devils were able to successfully kill both penalties.

Late in the period, Bo Horvat was called for holding the stick, and then with about 30 seconds of that penalty left, Cal Clutterbuck was called for crosschecking, giving the Devils their own 5 on 3. Adam Pelech had a shorthanded breakaway, but it was saved by Kaapo Kahkonen. After Horvat got out of the box, Casey Cizikas was called for hooking, giving the Devils a lengthy 5 on 3 with five seconds left in the period.

Second Period

Timo Meier scored on the 5 on 3 off a good pass from Jack Hughes to make it 1-0 just 38 seconds into the second. The Islanders killed the rest of the penalties, but a couple of minutes later, Horvat, Palmieri, and Dobson collided with each other and Jack Hughes scored to make it 2-0.

Just a few minutes after that, Alexander Holtz made it 3-0.

Kyle MacLean had a good chance off a rebound that was blocked, and John Marino went to the box for holding the stick, but the Devils killed that.

Then, Anders Lee hit Nico Hischier near the boards and Timo Meier came to Hischier’s defense and instigated a fight. Lee was called for major penalties for kneeing and fighting, and also picked up a game misconduct penalty. Meier was called for the instigator penalty, fighting, and a 10 minute misconduct penalty. All of that worked out to two minutes of 4 on 4 and a three minute Devils power play, which the Islanders killed.

Third Period

Early, Simon Holmstrom put a shot off the crossbar, which was one of the Islanders’ best chances tonight.

Simon Nemec took a tripping penalty, and Palmieri hit the puck in with his hand, resulting in an immediately waved off goal. The Devils ultimately killed the penalty.

Brendan Smith and Kyle Palmieri were both called for roughing penalties, and on the 4 on 4, the Islanders pulled Sorokin to get a 5 on 4 opportunity, but they couldn’t score there. They continued to play 6 on 5 after the penalties expired, but with 4:07 left, Chris Tierney scored in the empty net to make it 4-0 and seal the win.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders will (mercifully) be off until Thursday, when they head down to Florida to take on the Panthers, who currently sit second in the Atlantic Division.