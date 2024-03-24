 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders Back-to-Back News: Keep up the desperation

It’s going to take all that and more to make it, but Detroit left the door open.

By Steven E. Smith
Winnipeg Jets v New York Islanders
Showing desperation, finally.
The New York Islanders got back in the win column for the first time since they were in California by beating up on the Winnipeg Jets, at least for the first and second periods.

Their dim playoff hopes are flickering, and if they want to have any chance here, they need to get two points out of the second half of a back-to-back, which they haven’t done all season. But they hadn’t won a matinee all season until yesterday, so maybe they’re in a slump-busting mood. The New Jersey Devils lost at home to the spoiler Ottawa Senators before traveling to Long Island. Let’s see what happens.

Islanders News

About last night:
  • Cal Clutterbuck scored the first two as the Isles dominated the Jets in the first and second periods. [LHH]
  • Not so much in the third, although it was in the bag at that point. [Newsday] Patrick Roy did not like that.
  • It was a good day for the Lee-Barzal-Fasching line. [3 Takeaways] Mathew Barzal is showing his versatility. [NY Post]
  • It felt like it was going to take an offensive burst to break the streak. [Newsday]
  • If they lost again, that probably would’ve been it for good. [NY Post]
  • The Isles chased presumptive Vezina winner Connor Hellebuyck, the first time Winnipeg changed goalies mid-game all year. [NYI Skinny]
Onward:

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores include the Flyers scoring late and winning in regulation as they seem to always do, this time over the Bruins, but the Red Wings losing 1-0 in regulation to the Predators.

  • The Preds’ win extended their franchise-record point streak to 17 games. [NHL]
  • Sean Couturier was back in the lineup after two straight healthy scratches. [NHL]
  • The coaches ruined overtime. [Rink Fries]

