Islanders 6, Jets 3: Isles finally break the slide in matinee blowout win

The New York Islanders won their first game in seven tries, and perhaps the least likely of this busy stretch, by cruising to a matinee(!) victory over the Western Conference title-contending Winnipeg Jets, who remain at 93 points thanks to their unhappy afternoon on Long Island.

The Islanders took a 3-1 lead in the first period, which for them leaves plenty of room for second-period disaster, but in a refreshing change, they won the middle frame, 3-0, to make the third period a formality, when the Jets got a couple back to make the final score 6-3.

The Isles outshot the Jets 15-3 in the first period and 36-18 through the first 40 minutes. The third period was another matter, as the Isles appeared to check out and save energy for the rest of their back-to-back, until Patrick Roy called timeout and let them hear a little reminder about taking the task at hand seriously.

But overall, it was a much, much better effort from the very start, as the Isles moved the puck with speed, covered back thoroughly, and did not leave the Jets much space. Several of their goals came from buzzing the net and keeping play moving through jumping on rebounds and cycling.

There were also a couple of goals off faceoffs, including the opener that Cal Clutterbuck slipped in after getting his own rebound, and Anders Lee’s goal to make it 6-1 after a nice touch-pass from Mat Barzal.

There were also some nice rush plays, including Clutterbuck’s patented top corner laser to make it 2-0, his second of the game at 8:50.

HIS SECOND OF THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/rVydf2OM93 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 23, 2024

After the Jets got one back from Vladislav Namestnikov at 11:20, Kyle Palmieri made things more comfortable again by accepting a sweet pass from Brock Nelson:

Hudson Fasching and Barzal also picked up goals, playing on a line with Anders Lee that has looked pretty good and given Fasching a rare opportunity in an offensive role.

Notes

The Isles stayed out of the box until a late puck-over-the-glass call in the third. They killed that one off, though the Jets got one more goal late on a shot through (or over, really) traffic that Semyon Varlamov could not see.

Varlamov had a pleasantly quiet night, with the Isles building a big lead before Varly was tested too much.

Simon Holmstrom was a scratch in favor of Matt Martin’s return to the lineup. Martin logged 11:30.

It was such an odd game, and the Jets were out of it well before the end of the second, that the fisticuffs and garbage-time shenanigans began then, marked by Kyle MacLean’s first NHL fight.

Cole Perfetti is lucky he isn’t facing a suspension and Alex Romanov is lucky he’s not hurt, as the former’s boarding was scary and dangerous. Only drew a two-minute call as Romanov was able to get up and join the fray, but if there was an injury, that had all the look of a suspension video.

Up Next

No rest, so hopefully they got some in the third, as the Isles host the Devils for a 5:00 EDT start Sunday. After dropping six games in a row, they’re all must-wins at this point, but that one should be a bitter one since the Devils are hanging on to fading hopes, too.