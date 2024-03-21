Red Wings 6, Islanders 3 (EN): Big loss in a must-win

More line and position swaps didn’t do much to change the Isles’ fortunes as of late, with the losing streak extending to 6 games, with just one point picked up in that span.

And out of all of those, this was the one the Islanders really needed to win, since Detroit is a direct rival for a playoff spot.

They honestly played a pretty solid game, too, but the total collapses after letting in a goal continued, with two goals in quick succession twice in tonight’s game - in the second and third periods. And it’s just near-impossible to win games when you put yourself in that position.

There was an attempt at a comeback, with the Islanders scoring two quick goals of their own in the third period, but they couldn’t get anything else past James Reimer tonight, and lost an important road game 6-3.

First Period

The new look Barzal line - Mat Barzal back at center, with Anders Lee and Hudson Fasching on the wings, had some good opportunities, but couldn’t find that finishing touch.

Olli Maatta was called for crosschecking Casey Cizikas, but the Islanders couldn’t score on the man advantage.

A couple of minutes later, Cal Clutterbuck was called for interference, and Detroit couldn’t convert despite generally dominating on the power play.

Bo Horvat nearly gave the Islanders the lead when he had a wide open net, but he couldn’t settle the puck and shot it wide.

Second Period

In his first game back in a while due to injury, Dylan Larkin nearly opened up the scoring, but Ilya Sorokin made a great save to stop him and the rebound was shot wide.

JT Compher was called for goaltender interference, sending the Islanders to the power play. They had a couple of good opportunities from Kyle Palmieri and Simon Holmstrom, but neither could convert, and so the Red Wings killed.

Shortly after that, Christian Fischer would score to make it 1-0, getting behind the changing defense.

But just a couple minutes later, Mike Reilly tied it up, putting the puck between Reimer’s legs from distance.

Then, Bo Horvat drew a hooking penalty on Michael Rasmussen, but the Red Wings killed that.

Very quickly after that penalty kill, Andrew Copp scored to restore Detroit’s one goal lead. And, in what has been typical for the Islanders recently, they nearly immediately let in another goal, with Alex Debrincat setting up Dylan Larkin to make it 3-1.

Third Period

Five minutes into the third, Andrew Copp scored again to make it 4-1 Detroit, and a minute after that, Patrick Kane scored to make it 5-1.

It looked like the night was pretty much over for the Islanders, but then Rasmussen took another hooking penalty, and JG Pageau was able to convert on the power play to make it 5-2.

A couple of minutes after that, Mat Barzal would make it 5-3, giving the Islanders a little bit of life again, enough that Patrick Roy decided to pull Sorokin with over five minutes left to get the extra skater on.

James Reimer made a huge save on Bo Horvat while the Islanders were skating 6 on 5, and that was really the end of the Isles’ comeback, as shortly after Dylan Larkin was able to get his second of the game, scoring into the empty net, giving the Red Wings a 6-3 win at home and leaving the Islanders 5 points back of that second wild card spot.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders take on the Winnipeg Jets at UBS Arena Saturday at 1pm. The Jets are first in the Central Division, but are coming off a 4-1 loss to New Jersey heading into Saturday’s game.