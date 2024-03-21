Islanders @ Red Wings: Show up or might as well quit [Game #69 thread]

The Islanders are in desperation mode — strike that, they better be in desperation mode, but who knows what shows up as they visit the Red Wings in a pivotal wild card match in Detroit. The Wings currently hold the second wild card spot, three points ahead of the Islanders.

As Patrick Roy looks to shake a pulse out of this team, Mat Barzal returns to center, while Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri stay with Bo Horvat.

Robert Bortuzzo returns after missing half the season with injury, bumping Sebastian Aho from the lineup.

Some other changes therein...

#Isles Patrick Roy on re-inserting Pierre Engvall after he was a healthy scratch on Tuesday: "We had a good talk yesterday morning. Pierre has to be a leader on this team. He's got to show by example. So we need him to play well in games and play hard and practice well." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 21, 2024

After being healthy scratched last game, Pierre Engvall will be back in — but not for Hudson Fasching, who replaced him. Instead, it’s Matt Martin who must sit.

Tough, late-career status for the longtime #17.

#Isles Patrick Roy on sitting Matt Martin tonight: "It's always tough to sit a guy like Marty, he's such a great veteran for our team....We're playing against a team that has a very fast fourth line. Tonight, it's about speed." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 21, 2024

For the Red Wings, Dylan Larkin may return after an eight-game absence.