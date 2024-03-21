 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders @ Red Wings: Show up or might as well quit [Game #69 thread]

If the Isles deliver another no-show, just give up already.

By Dominik
New York Islanders v Detroit Red Wings
A center of interest...
Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The Islanders are in desperation mode — strike that, they better be in desperation mode, but who knows what shows up as they visit the Red Wings in a pivotal wild card match in Detroit. The Wings currently hold the second wild card spot, three points ahead of the Islanders.

As Patrick Roy looks to shake a pulse out of this team, Mat Barzal returns to center, while Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri stay with Bo Horvat.

Robert Bortuzzo returns after missing half the season with injury, bumping Sebastian Aho from the lineup.

Some other changes therein...

After being healthy scratched last game, Pierre Engvall will be back in — but not for Hudson Fasching, who replaced him. Instead, it’s Matt Martin who must sit.

Tough, late-career status for the longtime #17.

For the Red Wings, Dylan Larkin may return after an eight-game absence.

