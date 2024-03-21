Islanders Gameday News: Somewhat pivotal visit to Detroit

Spirits and hopes for the Islanders have cratered, so they’ll probably pull off a win in Detroit tonight to keep their pulse alive.

Or not. They’re on a five-game winless slide and they’ve looked pretty bad while doing it, so why should tonight be any different? Other than to torture us a little longer by re-flickering a spark of hope, that is.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight: “A pivotal game in the wild card race.” Yes, you could say that. [Isles]

“Find some life,” or whatever it is, the Isles need to reconnect. [Newsday]

Patrick Roy said Pierre Engvall just needed a night off to watch and regroup. I can’t wait for six more years of this. [THN]

Roy says long shifts are an issue for the Isles. [AM NY]

The family of the late Chris Simon (that still feels so weird to say) believes he suffered from CTE, and of course the NHL is having none of that. They’ll await medical results, at which point they (and the NHLPA) will still be having none of that. [Post]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores were minimal, but the Capitals lost in regulation to the Leafs, so that’s nice.