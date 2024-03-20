Islanders News: Slipping away, again

I don’t know, man. It’s not like I expected the New York Islanders to beat the Carolina Hurricanes. The score was even what I would’ve guessed it would be, 3-1 plus an empty-netter.

But the way it all occurred, the way they just folded after the first goal which led to the next two to put it out of reach, it was very depressing. It’s nice that they started well and eventually got their shit together again, but it was too late for it to even matter. It was extremely lame to be at a game that basically ended before the first period did and where all of that happened in like six minutes of game time. I could’ve been doing something better with my time, frankly.

The scoreboard was not kind to the Islanders’ playoff chances, either, but that’s the bed you make for yourself when you need a six-game winning streak just to get back in the race and then immediately follow it up with a five-game losing streak. Although it certainly feels like it, it is not over; a regulation win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and they’re right there again. The Isles’ next few games are tough, but then the schedule lightens; the same is not true of the Flyers and Capitals, who have tough schedules all the way to the end.

But maybe it feels like it’s over because (1) they probably do not deserve to make the playoffs (although none of the teams in this snail race do), unless they run the table or come close to it, which, yeah right lol; and (2) even if they do get in, they are going to get rolled like they did last night when it mattered unless they catch lightning in a bottle. Not a great place to be as a franchise, I must say.

Islanders News

Pierre Engvall took a seat in favor of Hudson Fasching. [NY Post]

Ilya Sorokin has not gotten much help this season, but for the last six weeks, he’s not saving their bacon the way he was last year. Speaks to poor roster construction—probably shouldn’t need your goalie to be a Vezina candidate just to squeak into the playoffs—but we have come to expect a certain standard. Patrick Roy isn’t concerned, but he’s not totally pleased, either. [The Athletic | Newsday]

The Isles have signed 2020 fourth-round pick Alex Jefferies, who finished up his senior year at Merrimack, to an ATO for the rest of the year, with his ELC kicking in next season. He was clipping at a point-per-game pace this season and last season. I was mildly worried he’d take the college loophole, but this is nice to see. Hell, put him on the big club and see what the guy can do. Can’t be worse than what we’ve been watching. [THN] He’s been practicing with the B-Isles, and he’s been watching I think both Islanders teams since he got drafted.

Alex Jefferies Post-Practice Media Availability pic.twitter.com/1QwJdTx6lo — Bridgeport Islanders (@AHLIslanders) March 20, 2024

Old friend Josh Ho-Sang spoke with Drive4Five about his time with the Islanders, his new app, his new album, and his comeback attempt.

Mike and Dan put out a Fire Joe Morgan–style bonus episode of Islanders Anxiety reacting to the Islanders segment in this week’s 32 Thoughts. It was perfect, starting with using the 32 Thoughts intro. [LHH]

Some really sad news around the league last night, including that former Islander Chris Simon died by suicide at the age of 52. [Islanders | TSN | NHL] His family released a statement confirming the nature of his death and strongly suspecting that CTE played a role. [ESPN]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Flyers getting a regulation win over the Maple Leafs and the Red Wings saving an OT win after nearly losing in regulation to the Blue Jackets. What a pathetic playoff race.