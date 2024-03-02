Islanders 5, Bruins 1: Palmieri’s early hat trick powers comfortable win

The New York Islanders felt they were due for a win over the Boston Bruins, and you might’ve even hoped they’d get it, but you probably didn’t expect it to be as smooth and comfortable as Satuday night’s 5-1 cruise in Elmont.

Kyle Palmieri was on the board 3:32 into the first period and had a natural hat trick after just over 12 minutes. Entering the second period with a 3-0 lead and 40 minutes still to blow it, Anders Lee erased any lurking fears of that by making it 4-0 in the period’s opening minute.

Brock Nelson made it 5-0 before Marc McLaughlin ended Ilya Sorokin’s shutout bid with 5:30 to go in the middle period. Sorokin was only called on for 22 saves (and just 14 shots in the first two periods), a refreshingly lighter load for the usually busy goalie.

Though the Isles were outshot 9-1 in the third, it was but a formality. The Isles returned home and delivered the happiness to home fans that Patrick Roy had asked for. A third win in a row, after a successful two-game trip to some tough arenas, changes the tone around the team yet again as the trade deadline nears.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

History: Palmieri 1-2-3

It’s been over 11 years since Palmieri last had a natural hat trick.

POWER PLAY PALMIERI. pic.twitter.com/8jUn3RBNjw — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 3, 2024

"I just got hit in the head with a hat." - Thomas Hickey pic.twitter.com/1VMJFgxzeG — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 3, 2024

Nelson Extra

Nice lift of the rebound by Brock...

TOY DEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/tBL4EK7Bl8 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 3, 2024

Injury

Matt Martin missed time toward the end of the game, apparently for an injury that Roy did not have details after the game.

Patrick Roy, Palmieri and Lee Postgame Media Availability. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 3, 2024

Up Next

A wee rest and then the Isles have the return match with the Blues, who beat them 4-0 just over a week ago. The Blues are in a similar playoff bubble fight and got a big win over Minnesota tonight.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings were shutout tonight but the Flyers picked up a regulation win. So the Isles remain five points behind the Flyers for third in the Metro, but with a couple of games in hand. Detroit and Tampa are six points ahead in the wild card standings.