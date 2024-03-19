Hurricanes 4 (EN), Islanders 1: This is us.

The New York Islanders weren’t ever really in it and lost 4-1 at home to the Carolina Hurricanes.
That’s the story.
This makes the five-game spiral 0-4-1, with other wild card chasers and playoff holders (Red Wings, Flyers, Devils) picking up two standings points on the night.
The Islanders started off okay, but it’s their kryptonite Hurricanes so usually a decent start doesn’t matter.
And it didn’t. Things got bad quickly.
Seth Jarvis opened scoring with 7:11 left in the first period, knocking down a point shot and then squeaking it through Ilya Sorokin’s legs. It was quickly 2-0 two minutes later when Jarvis scored again.
And then, brutally, in the waning seconds of the period on a Hurricanes power play, Carolina rushed up the ice, created a nice entry with an overlap at the blueline, and Martin Necas laced a shot to the top corner over Sorokin’s shoulder with 1.1 seconds left on the clock.
It was 3-0 going into the first intermission, the Isles booed off the ice. The shellshock for the whole building lasted through the second period — where at least the Isles tried, but you knew they were already done.
Early in the third, Kyle Palmieri got one back at 4:30, controlling a rebound off a Brock Nelson shot, but you still knew they were done.
Nothing else happened, they pulled the goalie early with a multi-goal deficit, and Penguin artifact Jake Guentzel scored into the empty net.
Game over.
Lineup Desperation
Pierre Engvall, who participated in warmups, was a late (healthy?) scratch, replaced by Hudson Fasching. Patrick Roy tried new lines, then tried tweaks to those, to get something going from this group.
Isles in warmups against Carolina:
Pelech-Dobson
Romanov-Pulock
Reilly-Aho
Nelson-Horvat-Palmieri
Lee-Pageau-Barzal
Engvall-Cizikas-Holmstrom
Martin-MacLean-Clutterbuck
Updated #Isles lines as Patrick Roy looks for something:
Nelson-Horvat-Palmieri
Lee-Barzal-Holmstrom
Cizikas-Pageau-Fasching
Martin-MacLean-Clutterbuck
Up Next
A tough week — and no doubt this bad slide — continues Thursday in Detroit before they come home for a back-to-back against the Jets (a matinee!!!) and Devils.
Should be fun.
