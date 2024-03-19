 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders vs. Hurricanes: Something’s gotta change (again) [Game #68 thread]

The Isles host another Metro favorite.

By Dominik
New York Islanders v Carolina Hurricanes
They’re coming here to disrespect us and we deserve it.
Photo by Cato Cataldo/NHLI via Getty Images

For the second game in a row, the New York Islanders face one of the top two teams in the Metro Division, and we thoroughly expect to receive a beating.

The Carolina Hurricanes, 42-20-6 and four points behind the [redacted] Smurfs in the Metro, have won three in a row and are on a two-month tear, basically.

The Islanders, now outside the wild card spots, have followed a six-game win streak with an 0-3-1 slide.

This is our game thread. Where we share in collective dread.

