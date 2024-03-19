Islanders vs. Hurricanes: Something’s gotta change (again) [Game #68 thread]

For the second game in a row, the New York Islanders face one of the top two teams in the Metro Division, and we thoroughly expect to receive a beating.
The Carolina Hurricanes, 42-20-6 and four points behind the [redacted] Smurfs in the Metro, have won three in a row and are on a two-month tear, basically.
The Islanders, now outside the wild card spots, have followed a six-game win streak with an 0-3-1 slide.
Isles morning skate— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 19, 2024
Nelson-Horvat-Palmieri
Lee-Pageau-Barzal
Engvall-Cizikas-Holmstrom
Martin-MacLean-Clutterbuck
(Extras: Wahlstrom, Fasching)
Pelech-Dobson
Romanov-Pulock
Reilly-Aho
(Extras: Bolduc-Bortuzzo)
Sorokin (starter's net)
Varlamov
This is our game thread. Where we share in collective dread.
