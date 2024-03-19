Islanders vs. Hurricanes: Something’s gotta change (again) [Game #68 thread]

For the second game in a row, the New York Islanders face one of the top two teams in the Metro Division, and we thoroughly expect to receive a beating.

The Carolina Hurricanes, 42-20-6 and four points behind the [redacted] Smurfs in the Metro, have won three in a row and are on a two-month tear, basically.

The Islanders, now outside the wild card spots, have followed a six-game win streak with an 0-3-1 slide.

Isles morning skate



Nelson-Horvat-Palmieri

Lee-Pageau-Barzal

Engvall-Cizikas-Holmstrom

Martin-MacLean-Clutterbuck

(Extras: Wahlstrom, Fasching)

Pelech-Dobson

Romanov-Pulock

Reilly-Aho

(Extras: Bolduc-Bortuzzo)

Sorokin (starter's net)

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 19, 2024

This is our game thread. Where we share in collective dread.