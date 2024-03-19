Islanders Anxiety - Bonus Episode - Five Thoughts about 32 Thoughts

Mike and Dan dissect a rare Islanders segment from Sportsnet’s venerable 32 Thoughts podcast about the club’s current losing streak and clouded playoff race.

Hosted by Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman, 32 Thoughts is the most listened-to news podcast in hockey. They also don’t watch the Islanders that often. So when they take in two disastrous games in the same weekend, they’ll have a few things to say. What happens when two guys who live with the Islanders 24/7 listen to two guys who barely know who’s on the team? Well, we have some thoughts, too.

From Patrick Roy’s temper to Ilya Sorokin’s struggles to possible scratches, we pay tribute to the late, great “Fire Joe Morgan” and go line for line with the biggest voices in the business.

Don’t forget about our live event at the brand new Offside Tavern in NYC on March 30th at 4 pm. Bring your Weird Islanders jerseys, shirts and swag because we want to hear your stories for a live podcast to be released soon after.

REFERENCES

The 32 Thoughts episode clipped in the show. Listen to the whole thing to hear more on the Board of Governors meetings, the Coyotes, Mike Modano’s statue in Dallas and a whole lot more. The Islanders segment runs from 23:55 to 30:11.

The article from The Hockey News about Sorokin’s stats this season. Are they not as good as last season? No. Are we worried? Also, no.

If you’re not familiar with Fire Joe Morgan (RIP), you should look it up. It was kind of a big deal.

