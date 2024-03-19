Islanders Gameday News: In my mind, we’re losing to Carolina

Hockey is maddening and delightfully prone to short-term randomness so I’m not going to pretend the Islanders have no chance tonight as the Carolina Hurricanes visit.

But they’ve been so annoying lately that I will not get my hopes up and even if they do manage to end their four-game slide, I’m not going to act like anything has changed.

This team has disappointed Patrick Roy, who you get the sense is starting to wonder about the makeup of this roster he has professed to love. As Mike said on the latest Islanders Anxiety podcast, every Islanders fan is asking themselves how they let this team fool them.

How, indeed.

Islanders News

“Do we even want to see the Islanders in the playoffs?” Does this team even have the capacity to respond the way normal teams do? Exhausting and depressing, is how Mike and Dan find the Isles in the latest Islanders Anxiety podcast. [LHH]

Previewing tonight: Anders Lee had a three-point game in the last Isles-Canes meeting (Dec. 23), so there’s that! [Isles]

To win, the Isles need to improve their puck possession (again). [Newsday]

But they are at a loss for words (and games) after a terrible weekend. [Athletic]

Island Ice podcast: Reviewing Isles-Rangers, if you must. [Newsday]

Prospect Report: Justin Gill reaches a career high in points with Baie-Comeau Drakkar, which is the name of a Macedonian cologne, while Cameron Berg and North Dakota advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included just two games, with the Capitals and Sabres both winning, moving Washington into a wild card spot.