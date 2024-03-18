Islanders Anxiety - Episode 282 - Toxic Relationship Metaphor

Mike and Dan move their scheduled recording up a day to rant about the Islanders’ four-game losing streak and lack of response in games.

From a “waste of time,” to a team and a fanbase that was “different now” to yet another string of losses in a season full of them, this Islanders campaign continues to be exhausting and depressing. Something is still rotten on this roster and we give our theories, all of which end with the team having little to no response when challenged and only a few players showing any sort of drive at all.

Losses to the out-of-the-playoffs-forever Sabres and Senators, then another faceplant against the Rangers made Islanders fans show more desperation than the players have, and left us feeling like the assholes this time around.

We also look ahead at a packed week of games that could mean four more losses or keeping their heads barely above water in the Eastern Conference “playoff chase.

Don’t forget about our live event at the brand new Offside Tavern in NYC on March 30th at 4 pm. Bring your Weird Islanders jerseys, shirts and swag because we want to hear your stories for a live podcast to be released soon after.

Incredible:

Yes actually they do. They have FOUR wins in three years in afternoon games. It’s a joke. https://t.co/XoBbLpAT06 — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) March 16, 2024

