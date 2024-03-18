Islanders News: Why does this team hate us so?

Bo Horvat sure looks like he knows the stakes. Some other players, too. But overall, it’s a cruel and maddening prank this team is playing on us, surging back into the wild card spots (depending on the day) and taking advantage of a Red Wings swoon only to suddenly start looking like they’ve little to play for.

Six wins in a row, then four without a win and only one overtime point against the Sens to show for it.

This past weekend felt exactly like the weekend of back-to-back matinees we dread: Disappointment and missed opportunity against the Sens at home, then a no-doubt loss to the Rangers at MSG.

This week’s schedule is filled with potential peril...or maybe they’ll surprise us again and suck us back in.

Islanders News

The Isles hung in there for about two periods, then it was just a formality as they were finished off at the Garden. [LHH | Newsday]

Gross: With 15 to go, it looks like the Isles just aren’t good enough. [Newsday]

The intensity just isn’t there, for some reason. [AM NY]

Three Takeaways: Defensive struggles. [Isles]

This skid has come at a really inopportune time. [Post]

Brooks: The Smurfs looked playoff ready; the Isles...did not. [Post]

At least on paper if not formally announced, it appears Robert Bortuzzo has been activated from IR. [THN]

‘The traffic is horrendous’: UBS Arena plagued by traffic, transit woes, Isles fans say. [Newsday | Newsday TV]

Bid on the green jerseys from St. Patrick’s Day. [Isles]

Elsewhere

In yesterday’s other NHL scores, the Devils and Red Wings each lost in regulation, with the Penguins picking up the two points over Detroit.