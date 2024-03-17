Rangers 5, Islanders 2: The losing streak extends to four

After the six game win streak, the New York Islanders have now dropped four straigth games.

Coming into an important rivalry game where both teams played the day before, the Isles were able to stay in it for two periods before they really started to look like a team that played 24 hours ago. The Rangers took advantage of weak defending to take a 4-2 lead early in the third that it was clear the Islanders wouldn’t come back from, and the playoff hopes that started to build now seem farfetched.

First Period

Despite both teams playing back to back games, the Rangers came out ready to play, dominating early on, while the Islanders were less-than-clinical with their opportunities, such as the third line not even getting a shot off on a 3 on 1 opportunity.

Mat Barzal drew a penalty, sending Vincent Trocheck to the box for holding, but the Islanders couldn’t get much done, and with 8 seconds left in the power play, Pierre Engvall was called for an extremely weak holding the stick penalty.

However, while short handed, Brock Nelson passed the puck across the crease to Bo Horvat, who put it past Igor Shesterkin to make it 1-0.

HORVAT FINDS THE BACK OF THE NET! pic.twitter.com/6arADLACnJ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 17, 2024

Midway through the Rangers’ power play, Adam Fox was called for interference on Casey Cizikas, but the Islanders couldn’t get much done on four on four or their second power play, either.

Second Period

Shortly after the start of the period, Mika Zibanejad made it 1-1.

Johnny Brodzinski put the puck off the post, but Will Cuylle scored later to make it 2-1 Rangers.

A few minutes later, Bo Horvat tied it all up with his second of the game, despite being tied up in front by Barclay Goodrow.

A little over a minute later, Brodzinksi tipped a K’Andre Miller shot past Sorokin to make it 3-2.

Then, JG Pageau and Ryan Lindgren got tangled by the boards behind the Rangers’ net, and Lindgren’s leg bent awkwardly at the knee. He was helped off the ice not putting any weight on his left leg, and the Rangers announced at the start of the third that he won’t return for the rest of the game.

The Islanders then went back to the power play when Alexis Lafreniere was called for tripping, but they couldn’t convert.

Third Period

The Islanders let Kaapo Kakko walk in after Engvall had the puck tied up against the boards, and he put the puck past Sorokin to make it 4-2.

Later, Alexis Lafreniere made it 5-2, and it was clear the Islanders had nothing left in the tank in the third.

The whole period was played at even strength, and the Islanders never really had a great look to get back into the game at any point. It was just a sloppy game after the Rangers took a 3-2 lead in the second, and they were never able to recover.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Tuesday night. Carolina looks like a lock for second in the Metro division, and at this point the Isles just need to pick up some points. Hopefully we’ll see some urgency at home.