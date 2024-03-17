Islanders Back-to-Back News: What happened to the urgency?

Instead of flushing Thursday’s loss down the toilet as we hoped, the New York Islanders excreted a similarly disappointing effort in another big opportunity to get two points in a playoff chase—they do know they’re in one, right? Because they’re back in the chase again; they fell out of a playoff spot.

They spent most of the matinee game looking like they were taking their gameday afternoon naps. That they even got a point out of it is probably a testament to how bad the Ottawa Senators are. Even Patrick Roy agreed: The Isles just gave that game away, as they so often have this season. That was certainly the most irritated with the team I’ve seen him since he got here, and some of the players interviewed sounded pretty frustrated with the effort, or lack thereof. Perhaps some consistent passengers aren’t getting the message in private. They play without urgency a lot more frequently than a team in their position in the standings ever should.

Postgame Availabilities ⬇️ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 16, 2024

Good news: They get to play another afternoon game today, and it’s against the Rangers! That might actually be a good thing. I know a lot of people are worried the Rangers are going to steamroll this mediocre roster, and they’re worried about anything close to a repeat of the Stadium Series, but the Islanders do get up for Ranger games. I wish they would get up for every game, or at least every big game, but I guess they’ve painted themselves into a corner where all the games are big now, haven’t they? Happy St. Patrick’s Day. You’re going to need the booze.

FIGs go here.

Islanders News

Recaps of the latest debacle: LHH | Islanders | Newsday | NY Post | NYI Skinny

Bo Horvat, who tied the game and saved a point, was upset with the penalty against him that gave Ottawa their power play in OT. [Newsday]

One of the more infuriating things about them that reflects their general lack of awareness is that they don’t just fire the puck repeatedly at bad goalies like Joonas Korpisalo. They had nine shots through half the game! Nine (9)! Like Roy said, they got “too pretty.” [NY Post]

I like that Roy is getting frustrated, though. He won’t tolerate this level of inconsistency. [THN]

A preview of today’s debacle. It’s a 1:00 p.m. start and it’s on TNT.

The Islanders really needed four points from Buffalo and Ottawa because of the make-or-break week that lies ahead. Ah. [The Athletic]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s other NHL scores weren’t terrific for us, but our magic and tragic numbers are even, at least. Detroit beat Buffalo to snap their seven-game losing streak—just glad that one ended in regulation. Boston nearly let Philly come back from down 5-2 in the third but hung on. Vancouver sleepwalked through their game too and lost to Washington. New Jersey and Pittsburgh both lost, though.