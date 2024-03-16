Islanders Gameday News/Game 66 Thread: Crush the Sens, flush last game

12:30 is a very early time to play hockey. These New York Islanders have not always been at their best during daylight hours, but they absolutely need both of today’s points against the Ottawa Senators.

They need to shake off their matinee struggles and flush out the memory of Thursday’s debacle.

Islanders News

A preview of today’s game. Semyon Varlamov starts today; Ilya Sorokin gets the Rangers tomorrow.

Robert Bortuzzo is off LTIR. Wonder if we see him this weekend.

New York #Isles have activated Robert Bortuzzo from LTIR — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 16, 2024

Bortuzzo practiced yesterday; Brock Nelson did not for personal reasons, but he’s in today. [Isles DTD]

Despite getting shut out the last two games, the Islanders are optimistic. [Newsday]

Patrick Roy sees no reason to panic. [NY Post]

They’re certainly going to need goals though. [NY Post]

And they need to get their forecheck going again. [THN]

A new Weird Islanders, and one of Dan’s faves: El Cubano, Al Montoya. [LHH]

Everyone knows about the Butch Goring trade, but one of Bill Torrey’s other great trades was for Bob Bourne. [Maven’s Memories]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include only two games, both west-on-west.